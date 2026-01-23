ETV Bharat / state

Kanpur Student Murder: Life Imprisonment For 3 Including Tutor, Her boyfriend And Accomplice

Kanpur: A court in Kanpur has sentenced three people to life imprisonment in the murder case of Kushagra Kanodia, who was a 10th-grade student at Jaipuria School located at the Cantt Area in the Uttar Pradesh city.

The court sentenced the killer, Prabhat, and his accomplice, Shiva, to double life imprisonment under sections 302-34, 201, and 364A, along with a fine of ₹110,000. The tutor, Rachita, who was involved in the murder, was sentenced to double life imprisonment along with a fine of ₹100,000.

This court decision was confirmed by DIG Dilip Awasthi and ADG Bhaskar Mishra, who are representing the case. They explained that double life imprisonment means all the accused will have to remain in prison until their natural death.

Kushagra's uncle, Sumit Kanodia, said he was not satisfied with the court's decision and will appeal to the High Court to ensure the culprits receive the eath penalty. The court had reserved its verdict on January 20 and named the three accused in the murder case: Kushagra's tuition teacher, Rachita Vats, her lover, Prabhat, and his accomplice, Shiva Gupta.

Kushagra, son of city textile businessman Manish Kanodia, was first kidnapped and then strangled to death. From the day the court reserved its verdict against the three accused, the family has been demanding the death penalty for them.