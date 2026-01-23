Kanpur Student Murder: Life Imprisonment For 3 Including Tutor, Her boyfriend And Accomplice
Published : January 23, 2026 at 1:26 AM IST
Kanpur: A court in Kanpur has sentenced three people to life imprisonment in the murder case of Kushagra Kanodia, who was a 10th-grade student at Jaipuria School located at the Cantt Area in the Uttar Pradesh city.
The court sentenced the killer, Prabhat, and his accomplice, Shiva, to double life imprisonment under sections 302-34, 201, and 364A, along with a fine of ₹110,000. The tutor, Rachita, who was involved in the murder, was sentenced to double life imprisonment along with a fine of ₹100,000.
This court decision was confirmed by DIG Dilip Awasthi and ADG Bhaskar Mishra, who are representing the case. They explained that double life imprisonment means all the accused will have to remain in prison until their natural death.
Kushagra's uncle, Sumit Kanodia, said he was not satisfied with the court's decision and will appeal to the High Court to ensure the culprits receive the eath penalty. The court had reserved its verdict on January 20 and named the three accused in the murder case: Kushagra's tuition teacher, Rachita Vats, her lover, Prabhat, and his accomplice, Shiva Gupta.
Kushagra, son of city textile businessman Manish Kanodia, was first kidnapped and then strangled to death. From the day the court reserved its verdict against the three accused, the family has been demanding the death penalty for them.
Kushagra studied at Jaipuria School
Family members said Kushagra studied at Jaipuria School in Kanpur. He left for coaching on the evening of October 30, 2023, but never returned.
That same evening, a young man on a scooter dropped a letter at Kushagra's house demanding a ransom of Rs 30 lakh. When the scooter on which the young man had come was recovered by the police from Khoyamandi in Fazalganj, it turned out to be the scooter of Rachita.
When the police questioned Rachita, she told them that her boyfriend, Prabhat, had taken the scooter. The next day, police raided Prabhat's house and recovered Kushagra's body. During interrogation, Prabhat confessed to strangulation. During the time, Prabhat was assisted by his friend, Shiva. Based on the evidence, the police arrested all three.