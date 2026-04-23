Kanpur Startup Turns Waste Into Wealth Using Black Soldier Fly, Wins National Recognition
Anup, founder of the startup Insect Farm, said he worked in a multinational company until 2019 before exploring opportunities in waste management.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
Kanpur: A Kanpur-based startup has developed an innovative waste management solution using Black Soldier Fly larvae to convert organic waste into high-quality compost and protein-rich animal feed. Incubated at the IIT Kanpur Incubation and Innovation Centre, the venture is currently processing around 3,000 kg of waste daily and has earned national recognition for its sustainable approach.
Anup, founder of the startup Insect Farm, said he worked in a multinational company until 2019 before exploring opportunities in waste management.
He came across a proposal by municipal authorities in Vellore seeking solutions for waste disposal. With experts’ consultation including those from IIT Kanpur and his prior knowledge of insect-based composting, Anup built a model which was approved.
After the green signal, Anup established his company in Vellore and set up a breeding centre for Black Soldier Fly larvae. Today, the startup is working on waste management projects across several cities in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai.
Talking about the process, Anup said, it converts organic waste into high-quality compost that contains more nutrients than conventional fertilisers. Additionally, the larvae are used as protein-rich feed for fish, poultry and pigs, which makes the model both sustainable and economically viable.
He explained that while flies are usually associated with disease and considered a nuisance, the ‘Black Soldier Fly’ is an exception. It is emerging as a powerful solution for waste management. Unlike common flies, it is not harmful and is valued for its rare benefits. Its larvae contain 40–60% protein and are highly effective in converting organic waste into nutrient-rich compost. This has been demonstrated by a startup incubated at the IIT Kanpur Incubation and Innovation Centre.
His innovation has earned national recognition and Anup received the ‘Best Startup in Waste Management’ award from the President Droupadi Murmu. Anup’s system produces approximately 120 kg of live larvae and about 100 kg of insect residue from one tonne of organic waste. This compost enhances plant immunity and soil quality.
After establishing operations in Tamil Nadu, the startup now plans to expand into Andhra Pradesh to introduce insect-based waste management systems in more cities.
Anup also revealed that the startup has received over Rs 30 lakh in funding, including around Rs 12.5 lakh from IIT Kanpur. Additional funds have been secured from other sources to build its infrastructure. Faculty members from IIT Kanpur continue to provide technical guidance to support its growth.
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