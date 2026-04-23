ETV Bharat / state

Kanpur Startup Turns Waste Into Wealth Using Black Soldier Fly, Wins National Recognition

Kanpur: A Kanpur-based startup has developed an innovative waste management solution using Black Soldier Fly larvae to convert organic waste into high-quality compost and protein-rich animal feed. Incubated at the IIT Kanpur Incubation and Innovation Centre, the venture is currently processing around 3,000 kg of waste daily and has earned national recognition for its sustainable approach.

Anup, founder of the startup Insect Farm, said he worked in a multinational company until 2019 before exploring opportunities in waste management.

He came across a proposal by municipal authorities in Vellore seeking solutions for waste disposal. With experts’ consultation including those from IIT Kanpur and his prior knowledge of insect-based composting, Anup built a model which was approved.

After the green signal, Anup established his company in Vellore and set up a breeding centre for Black Soldier Fly larvae. Today, the startup is working on waste management projects across several cities in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai.

Talking about the process, Anup said, it converts organic waste into high-quality compost that contains more nutrients than conventional fertilisers. Additionally, the larvae are used as protein-rich feed for fish, poultry and pigs, which makes the model both sustainable and economically viable.