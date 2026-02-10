ETV Bharat / state

Kanpur Newborn Death: Nursing Home Registration Cancelled, FIR Filed Against Doctor

Kanpur: Authorities have cancelled the registration of a nursing home in Bithoor where a newborn girl died after a fire allegedly broke out in a warmer machine inside its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), police said on Tuesday. A case of criminal negligence was filed against the private facility's management in the wake of the Sunday incident, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) SM Qasim Abidi said an FIR was registered at Bithoor Police Station on Monday on the charge of causing death by negligence against an unidentified doctor of Raja Nursing home. A preliminary inquiry ordered by District Magistrate (DM) Jitendra Pratap Singh revealed that the nursing home had been operating the NICU without mandatory approval from the Health Department.

"Running an NICU requires prior permission, specialised equipment and trained staff. The hospital neither sought approval nor informed the department. This negligence has cost a newborn her life," a health department official said.

Following the findings, the chief medical officer (CMO) cancelled the hospital's registration and ordered an immediate halt to all medical services. The NICU ward has already been sealed.