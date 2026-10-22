ETV Bharat / state

Kanpur Man Dies After Being Hit With Car, Dragged For 1.5 Km With Hands Trapped

Kanpur: A 37-year-old man was brutally killed by miscreants in Arra under the Hanumant Vihar police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, police said on Thursday. Two people have been arrested.

Biru Singh Bhadauria worked as a salesman for a food products company and was returning home after visiting a Dussehra fair when a man identified as Mewalal arrived in a car. His family alleged that three other youths, including Rajveer, were also in the vehicle.

When he attempted to escape, the accused first hit him with a car and then assaulted him due to an old rivalry. They allegedly placed him on the top of the car roof and drove at high speed for approximately 1.5 km, with his hands trapped in the car's window glass.

"Biru had an old dispute with Rajveer and Mewalal of Khadepur Nai Basti, and they had harboured a grudge against him ever since. On Tuesday night, Mewalal and his three associates surrounded and beat Biru. When he attempted to flee, they hit him with their car, placed him on the car's roof by forcefully locking his hands to the window glass and drove to a location near Ashwani Trading Company in Rajendra Nagar, where they threw him off and ran him over with the car," Biru's father Ram Shankar Singh said.

Biru Singh Bhadauria. (ETV Bharat)

Following the incident, passersby informed the police and Biru's family members, who rushed the grievously injured man to a private hospital before transferring him to Hallet Hospital, where doctors declared him dead at 3 pm on Wednesday.