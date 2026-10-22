Kanpur Man Dies After Being Hit With Car, Dragged For 1.5 Km With Hands Trapped
Naubasta ACP Abhishek Kumar Rahul said a case has been registered at the Hanumant Vihar police station and two people have been taken into custody.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST
Kanpur: A 37-year-old man was brutally killed by miscreants in Arra under the Hanumant Vihar police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, police said on Thursday. Two people have been arrested.
Biru Singh Bhadauria worked as a salesman for a food products company and was returning home after visiting a Dussehra fair when a man identified as Mewalal arrived in a car. His family alleged that three other youths, including Rajveer, were also in the vehicle.
When he attempted to escape, the accused first hit him with a car and then assaulted him due to an old rivalry. They allegedly placed him on the top of the car roof and drove at high speed for approximately 1.5 km, with his hands trapped in the car's window glass.
"Biru had an old dispute with Rajveer and Mewalal of Khadepur Nai Basti, and they had harboured a grudge against him ever since. On Tuesday night, Mewalal and his three associates surrounded and beat Biru. When he attempted to flee, they hit him with their car, placed him on the car's roof by forcefully locking his hands to the window glass and drove to a location near Ashwani Trading Company in Rajendra Nagar, where they threw him off and ran him over with the car," Biru's father Ram Shankar Singh said.
Following the incident, passersby informed the police and Biru's family members, who rushed the grievously injured man to a private hospital before transferring him to Hallet Hospital, where doctors declared him dead at 3 pm on Wednesday.
Biru's bereaved family has demanded strict action against those involved and informed the police that the entire incident had been captured by more than 12 CCTV cameras. They also created a commotion and demanded that the accused be dealt with strictly.
Naubasta ACP Abhishek Kumar Rahul said a case has been registered at the Hanumant Vihar police station based on a complaint filed by the victim's brother, Kuldeep Singh.
"The car used in the crime has been seized, and two individuals who were in the vehicle have been taken into custody for questioning. Additionally, searches are being conducted to locate the other suspects who were in the car during the incident. Strict action will be taken against the accused, based on the CCTV footage and other pieces of evidence," the ACP said.
A video purportedly showing the incident has also gone viral on social media. Police are examining the footage as part of the investigation.
Also Read