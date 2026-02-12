ETV Bharat / state

Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Tobacco Tycoon's Son Shivam Mishra Arrested After 4 Days

"He has been arrested and will be presented before the court within an hour," he said, according to PTI. A Lamborghini Revuelto, an Italian luxury sports car worth over Rs 10 crore, rammed into pedestrians and vehicles in the upscale Gwaltoli area around 3 pm on Sunday.

Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal said the 35-year-old would be produced in a court.

Kanpur: Shivam Mishra, son of a tobacco businessman, was arrested on Thursday in connection with the recent Lamborghini crash in Kanpur, injuring several people on the VIP Road earlier this week.

Mohd Taufeeq, 18, an e-rickshaw driver injured in the crash, lodged a complaint in the matter. However, counsel for the accused later claimed that Taufeeq was not keen on pursuing legal action.

The case took a fresh turn on Wednesday when a man, identified as Mohan, claiming to be the designated driver of the car, asserted that he, and not Shivam Mishra, was behind the wheel at the time of the accident. The police, however, rejected the claim, maintaining that evidence collected during the investigation clearly established that Shivam Mishra was driving the car when it hit pedestrians and other vehicles on the busy stretch.

Angry locals gathered at the spot and surrounded the car, forcing the driver to remain inside. Witnesses alleged that private bouncers accompanying the accused tried to push back the crowd and behaved aggressively, escalating tensions.

Kanpur Police recently said the investigation has confirmed Mishra to be the driver at the time of the crash. "An FIR may sometimes contain incorrect or incomplete details initially. During the investigation, Shivam Mishra's involvement was confirmed through evidence, CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts," Commissioner Lal said.

Corroborating the claim, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Atul Kumar Srivastava said that the CCTV footage from the site identified the person pulled out of the vehicle as Mishra.