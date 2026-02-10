ETV Bharat / state

Twist In Kanpur Lamborghini Crash Case: Lawyer Says Mishra Wasn't Driving; Police Counter With CCTV Footage, Witnesses

A view of a damaged Lamborghini car seized by the Gwaltoli police station as the son of a tobacco businessman hits more than four people and injures several pedestrians with it, in Kanpur on Monday. ( ANI Video Grab )

Kanpur: In an interesting twist in the investigation into the Kanpur Lamborghini crash, the lawyer of the accused tobacco baron's son Shivam Mishra Tuesday claimed that his client was not driving the luxury sports car when it rammed into pedestrians on the VIP Road here. Police however reiterated that key evidence including CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts proved that he was driving the vehicle.

Mrityunjay Kumar, the lawyer representing the accused claimed that the vehicle was being driven by Mohan, a designated driver employed by Mishra’s family, and not Mishra himself. "The car was being driven by the driver, not by Shivam Mishra. We will present the facts and evidence before the court," Kumar told reporters while urging authorities to treat the incident as an accident rather than a criminal offence.

Dismissing Kumar's claims, Kanpur Police maintained that the investigation has confirmed Mishra to be the driver at the time of the crash. Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal told PTI that available evidence and eyewitness statements corroborate Mishra's presence at the wheel.

"An FIR may sometimes contain incorrect or incomplete details initially. During the investigation, Shivam Mishra's involvement was confirmed through evidence, CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts," Lal said.

Corroborating the claim, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Atul Kumar Srivastava said that the CCTV footage from the site identified the person pulled out of the vehicle as Mishra. Srivastava said that submissions made by the counsel would not influence the probe.

"What an advocate argues in court does not affect our investigation. If the court seeks any clarification, all facts will be placed before it," the DCP added further.