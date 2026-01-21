ETV Bharat / state

IIT Kanpur PhD Scholar Dies By Suicide On Campus

Kanpur: Students of Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur on Tuesday held a candlelight vigil on Tuesday to pay tributes to a 28-year-old PhD scholar who allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of a residential building on the campus.

Dr Alok Bajpai, a senior psychiatrist at IIT Kanpur, stated he had an appointment with the deceased at 4 pm on the day. "I had spoken to him about the scheduled meeting," he said.

Dr Bajpai said the deceased was a brilliant student. Preliminary police investigation and accounts from friends suggest that the deceased had been battling schizophrenia for the last two years, alongside anxiety and depression. He was receiving regular treatment and counselling. On Monday evening, his friends accompanied him to a physician who recommended a counsellor referral.

The deceased's friends said he had spoken to an IIT counsellor for hours on Monday. The deceased had joined the institute in July, 2023 and was pursuing his PhD in the Department of Earth Sciences. He resided in the New SBRA building on campus with his wife and their three-year-old daughter. His wife is reportedly three months pregnant.

The deceased, after he jumped from the sixth floor of the residential building on the campus, was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A friend described him as mentally disturbed in recent days.