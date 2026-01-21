IIT Kanpur PhD Scholar Dies By Suicide On Campus
Police and friends said the deceased was schizophrenic and had been battling anxiety and depression for the last two years.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
Kanpur: Students of Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur on Tuesday held a candlelight vigil on Tuesday to pay tributes to a 28-year-old PhD scholar who allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of a residential building on the campus.
Dr Alok Bajpai, a senior psychiatrist at IIT Kanpur, stated he had an appointment with the deceased at 4 pm on the day. "I had spoken to him about the scheduled meeting," he said.
Dr Bajpai said the deceased was a brilliant student. Preliminary police investigation and accounts from friends suggest that the deceased had been battling schizophrenia for the last two years, alongside anxiety and depression. He was receiving regular treatment and counselling. On Monday evening, his friends accompanied him to a physician who recommended a counsellor referral.
The deceased's friends said he had spoken to an IIT counsellor for hours on Monday. The deceased had joined the institute in July, 2023 and was pursuing his PhD in the Department of Earth Sciences. He resided in the New SBRA building on campus with his wife and their three-year-old daughter. His wife is reportedly three months pregnant.
The deceased, after he jumped from the sixth floor of the residential building on the campus, was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A friend described him as mentally disturbed in recent days.
IIT Kanpur Director Prof Manindra Agarwal stated, "Our effort is to ensure that students are free from any stress or pressure. Counselors are available 24 hours a day at the counseling centre. However, students seldom come forward to share their problems. We will now conduct a fresh effort in the direction, so that students can share their problems and mental anxieties with everyone."
Dr Bajpai said students must first improve their own mental health. "Society also needs to ensure that students are free from any pressure. We are ready to fully support students. If their mental health is poor, it doesn't mean they have a disease. Solutions are possible for all their problems."
On December 29 last year, a 26-year-old final year BTech student from Rajasthan, was found dead in his hostel room in what is believed to be a case of suicide.
Suicide is not a solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
Also Read