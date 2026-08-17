Kanpur Steps Up Defence Production With Smart Uniforms, Bulletproof Jackets
The uniform will be connected to a GPS system and will incorporate specialised conductive inks, antennas and microchips.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 6:18 PM IST
Kanpur: Once known across the world as the 'Manchester of the East' for its textile mills, Kanpur is now emerging as a centre for advanced defence technology and equipment for the Indian Armed Forces.
Under the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, the city is moving beyond its traditional identity as an ordnance and ammunition centre. Research institutions, defence laboratories and private companies are working on next-generation technologies, including sensor-enabled smart uniforms, lightweight bulletproof jackets, ammunition and weapon components.
The project is under the Uttar Pradesh Textile Technology Institute (UPTTI) in Kanpur, in collaboration with experts from the Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE).
According to Mukesh Singh, senior professor and dean (Academics) at UPTTI, the sensors will not simply be attached to the uniform. Instead, they will be integrated into the fabric during the weaving process. The smart uniform is expected to be developed within two years.
The uniform will be connected to a GPS system and will incorporate specialised conductive inks, antennas and microchips. This technology is expected to enable fellow soldiers to locate a serviceman who may become trapped or separated in difficult terrain without requiring them to carry additional tracking equipment.
Kanpur’s Ordnance Equipment Factory (OEF) has already supplied a specialised uniform poncho to around 58,000 soldiers. The multifunctional poncho can be used as protective clothing, a raincoat and even as a small temporary shelter or sheet. Officials said it has been manufactured using high-quality fabric to withstand demanding field conditions.
OEF Chief General Manager Anil Ranga said the product has been designed to serve multiple purposes for personnel deployed in challenging environments. The OEF has also developed lightweight bulletproof jackets and that 200 of them have been supplied to security personnel in Kerala and Gadchiroli in Maharashtra.
According to officials, each jacket weighs around 6.5 kg and costs approximately Rs 80,000. The Adani Group has established a defence manufacturing unit in the Saadh area of Kanpur. The facility is currently manufacturing bullets and other weapons-related products, while production of different types of shells is planned for the future.
Kanpur already has four public sector units operating under the Ministry of Defence, where various defence products are manufactured. According to Deputy Commissioner of Industries Anjaneesh Pratap Singh, the state Industries Department has also signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with 11 private units to strengthen the city’s defence manufacturing ecosystem.
These companies are expected to manufacture various defence-related products, including components for rifles and other firearms.
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