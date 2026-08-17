ETV Bharat / state

Kanpur Steps Up Defence Production With Smart Uniforms, Bulletproof Jackets

Kanpur: Once known across the world as the 'Manchester of the East' for its textile mills, Kanpur is now emerging as a centre for advanced defence technology and equipment for the Indian Armed Forces.

Under the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, the city is moving beyond its traditional identity as an ordnance and ammunition centre. Research institutions, defence laboratories and private companies are working on next-generation technologies, including sensor-enabled smart uniforms, lightweight bulletproof jackets, ammunition and weapon components.

The project is under the Uttar Pradesh Textile Technology Institute (UPTTI) in Kanpur, in collaboration with experts from the Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE).

According to Mukesh Singh, senior professor and dean (Academics) at UPTTI, the sensors will not simply be attached to the uniform. Instead, they will be integrated into the fabric during the weaving process. The smart uniform is expected to be developed within two years.