ETV Bharat / state

Kanpur's Exports Fell By 6.60%, UP's By 1.15%, Due To Higher US Tariffs, West Asia Conflict

Kanpur: Exporters in Uttar Pradesh, who were troubled by increased US tariff rates last year, were just getting their businesses back on track since January this year, when the sudden outbreak of the West Asia conflict in February has again affected export trade.

A report on export-related statistics, compiled by experts at the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), shows Kanpur's trade volume has declined by Rs 735 crore, a 6.60 per cent drop over the previous financial year. This impact was also evident in the state's overall trade landscape, where export business witnessed a 1.15 per cent decline compared to the last financial year.

Alok Srivastava, Assistant Director at FIEO, said the city exported goods worth Rs 5,988 crore during FY 2025-26. This includes leather, leather products, saddlery (equipment used for horses), and various other commodities. Of this, textile exports amounted to Rs 800 crore; engineering goods Rs 1,960 crore; and other sectors like chemicals, food, and agriculture Rs 918 crore.

He noted that given the nature of the global challenges faced by the state's exporters, it is evident that the actual business losses were not as severe as initially anticipated, adding that the government is now providing exporters with opportunities to expand their business operations through Free Trade Agreements (FTAs).