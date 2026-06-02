Kanpur's Exports Fell By 6.60%, UP's By 1.15%, Due To Higher US Tariffs, West Asia Conflict
Kanpur's exports of leather goods, textiles, engineering goods, chemicals, food, and agriculture, have declined by Rs 735 crore.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
Kanpur: Exporters in Uttar Pradesh, who were troubled by increased US tariff rates last year, were just getting their businesses back on track since January this year, when the sudden outbreak of the West Asia conflict in February has again affected export trade.
A report on export-related statistics, compiled by experts at the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), shows Kanpur's trade volume has declined by Rs 735 crore, a 6.60 per cent drop over the previous financial year. This impact was also evident in the state's overall trade landscape, where export business witnessed a 1.15 per cent decline compared to the last financial year.
Alok Srivastava, Assistant Director at FIEO, said the city exported goods worth Rs 5,988 crore during FY 2025-26. This includes leather, leather products, saddlery (equipment used for horses), and various other commodities. Of this, textile exports amounted to Rs 800 crore; engineering goods Rs 1,960 crore; and other sectors like chemicals, food, and agriculture Rs 918 crore.
He noted that given the nature of the global challenges faced by the state's exporters, it is evident that the actual business losses were not as severe as initially anticipated, adding that the government is now providing exporters with opportunities to expand their business operations through Free Trade Agreements (FTAs).
Kanpur Exports
|Year
|Exports from Kanpur in crores
|2021-22
|9,509
|2022-23
|8,995
|2023-24
|8,991
|2024-25
|10,401
|2025-26
|9,666
Mukhtarul Amin, Vice Chairman of the Council for Leather Exports (CLE), confirmed that the increased US tariff rates were the primary reason behind the decline in exports. In fact, he added that exporters did not conduct any business from July 2025 through December 2025. Furthermore, just when they found an opportunity to resume operations, developments related to the West Asia crisis dashed their hopes.
Kanpur's Exports Fluctuations Over 2024-2026
|Year
|Total exports in UP in crores
|2024-25
|1,86,342
|2025-26
|1,84,142
Sunil Vaish, former National President of the Indian Industries Association, noted that over the past few years, Kanpur's export sector had been witnessing robust growth. However, since 2025, the challenges associated with conducting business consistently have been mounting. Consequently, exporters must now turn their attention toward new markets to sustain their export operations. They should focus on expanding their business activities specifically in those countries with which Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) are currently being established.
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