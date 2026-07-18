B Tech Passout Dies By Suicide In UP's Kanpur
The deceased had been staying on rent at Gujaini with his father and two siblings.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Kanpur: A 23-year-old B Tech passout died by suicide in a rented house at Gujaini under Govindnagar police station in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Friday.
Locals said the deceased's room was locked from inside following which police was called to the spot. A police team broke open the door with a cutter and found the student's body hanging in the room. A suicide note was found near the body. Even as a forensic team collected evidence from the spot, police sent the body for postmortem to a government hospital after completion of legal formalities. Police said
The student hailed from Buxar district in Bihar and had been residing in Gujaini for the last several years with his father, elder brother and sister. He had completed his B Tech from the prestigious PSIT Institute in Kanpur.
Due to his sharp intellect and outstanding performance, he secured third place in B Tech in the state. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel had honored him with a gold medal at the convocation ceremony of the institute.
Sources said, the deceased's elder brother's wedding had been finalized, and the family was preparing to travel to their ancestral village in Bihar. Train tickets for all family members had been booked in advance. However, the deceased canceled his tickets at the last minute, citing some excuse.
Govindnagar police station in-charge Ashok Kumar Dubey the deceased's handwriting and text in the recovered suicide note do not match. "We have registered a case and investigation is on," he said.
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