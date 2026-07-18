ETV Bharat / state

B Tech Passout Dies By Suicide In UP's Kanpur

Kanpur: A 23-year-old B Tech passout died by suicide in a rented house at Gujaini under Govindnagar police station in Uttar Pradesh's ​​Kanpur on Friday.

Locals said the deceased's room was locked from inside following which police was called to the spot. A police team broke open the door with a cutter and found the student's body hanging in the room. A suicide note was found near the body. Even as a forensic team collected evidence from the spot, police sent the body for postmortem to a government hospital after completion of legal formalities. Police said

The student hailed from Buxar district in Bihar and had been residing in Gujaini for the last several years with his father, elder brother and sister. He had completed his B Tech from the prestigious PSIT Institute in Kanpur.