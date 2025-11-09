ETV Bharat / state

Youth Beaten To Death Over Love Affair In UP's Kanpur

The victim, Lucky Yadav, allegedly had an affair with the sister of the prime accused , Rohit who along with three others killed him.

A 21-year-old youth was beaten to death by four men over his affair with the sister of one of them in Kanpur. Police have arrested the main accused based based on CCTV footage and a manhunt is on to nab the others involved in the crime
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 9, 2025 at 10:39 PM IST

1 Min Read
Kanpur: A 21-year-old youth was beaten to death by four men over his affair with the sister of one of them in Kanpur. Police have arrested the main accused based based on CCTV footage and a manhunt is on to nab the others involved in the crime.

Police said, the victim, Lucky Yadav, a resident of Gopala Tower Chandel Square, under Rawatpur police station area, worked in a private company. Lucky had an affair with the sister of Rohit, who resides near his house.

While Lucky was married, his wife had left him. Police said Rohit's sister frequently visited Lucky's house.

Late on Saturday night, when Lucky was returning home on a bike with his friend, Rishu, Rohit, along with three others, attacked him. Rohit and his friends brutally beat Lucky with a rod. Upon learning of the incident, Lucky's family rushed to the spot and admitted him to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The police registered a case and arrested Rohit.

Rohit's mother said, "I want revenge for the murder. They killed my only son and took away everything from me."

ADCP West Kapil Dev Singh stated that the incident occurred near Gopal Tower. A Facebook footage revealed that the motorcycle Lucky and Rishu were riding had run out of petrol. While the two were walking, four men arrived on bikes and began assaulting them. Rohit along with the other accused, identified as Mohit, Ankur, and Abhay fled after thrashing Rohit.

Singh said police are conducting raids to arrest the other accused.

