ETV Bharat / state

Youth Beaten To Death Over Love Affair In UP's Kanpur

Kanpur: A 21-year-old youth was beaten to death by four men over his affair with the sister of one of them in Kanpur. Police have arrested the main accused based based on CCTV footage and a manhunt is on to nab the others involved in the crime.

Police said, the victim, Lucky Yadav, a resident of Gopala Tower Chandel Square, under Rawatpur police station area, worked in a private company. Lucky had an affair with the sister of Rohit, who resides near his house.

While Lucky was married, his wife had left him. Police said Rohit's sister frequently visited Lucky's house.

Late on Saturday night, when Lucky was returning home on a bike with his friend, Rishu, Rohit, along with three others, attacked him. Rohit and his friends brutally beat Lucky with a rod. Upon learning of the incident, Lucky's family rushed to the spot and admitted him to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The police registered a case and arrested Rohit.