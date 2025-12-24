Kannur University Posthumously Awards PhD To Civil Engineer
M Ramachandran earned postgraduate, LLB and SAP software courses degrees. He also submitted a thesis on the relationship between astrology and numerology on March 30.
Kasargod: In a rare honour, M Ramachandran, a civil engineer from Pallikkara in Nileshwaram of Kerala's Kasargod, has been posthumously awarded a PhD by Kannur University, four years after his sudden demise. V Jayalakshmi, his widow, who recently received the certificate, was overcome with emotion.
Ramachandran, a retired chief engineer from Kerala Police Housing & Construction Corporation, pursued studies throughout his life. After completing civil engineering from the Regional Engineering College, Kozhikode, he joined the Goa Government Engineering College as a faculty member. He later earned a postgraduate degree and worked in water authorities, public works and irrigation departments. Alongside his professional career, he also completed LLB, SAP software courses and pursued astrology.
While in service, Ramachandran began research in civil engineering at Kannur University, under the guidance of VI Beena, then professor at the civil engineering department in Kannur Government Engineering College. He submitted his thesis on March 30, 2021, focusing on the relationship between astrology and numerology. On June 11, 2021, he suffered a heart attack, cutting his life and academic pursuits short.
Jayalakshmi, a former LIC engineer in Bengaluru, worked tirelessly to ensure his academic legacy. With the support of Beena, the university allowed the necessary revisions to be submitted posthumously. Finally, on November 4, the Syndicate of Kannur University awarded the PhD.
