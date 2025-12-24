ETV Bharat / state

Kannur University Posthumously Awards PhD To Civil Engineer

Kasargod: In a rare honour, M Ramachandran, a civil engineer from Pallikkara in Nileshwaram of Kerala's Kasargod, has been posthumously awarded a PhD by Kannur University, four years after his sudden demise. V Jayalakshmi, his widow, who recently received the certificate, was overcome with emotion.

Ramachandran, a retired chief engineer from Kerala Police Housing & Construction Corporation, pursued studies throughout his life. After completing civil engineering from the Regional Engineering College, Kozhikode, he joined the Goa Government Engineering College as a faculty member. He later earned a postgraduate degree and worked in water authorities, public works and irrigation departments. Alongside his professional career, he also completed LLB, SAP software courses and pursued astrology.