ETV Bharat / state

Kannur Dental Student Death: Loan App Harassment Under Probe, Case Registered

Kannur: Cyber Police on Monday registered a case against unidentified loan app operators in connection with the death of RL Nithinraj, a first-year BDS student at Kannur Medical College, officials said. The Kannur Cyber Police registered the case on Sunday night after an assistant professor of the college lodged a complaint.

According to the City Police Commissioner, initial findings suggest a possible link between Nithinraj's death and harassment related to an illegal online loan application. Police said the student had allegedly borrowed Rs 14,000 through a mobile loan application in December. The loan was taken after he used money meant for his mother's medical treatment and for purchasing a dental kit, his family said.

Investigators revealed that repayment delays led to repeated recovery calls and messages. These messages were also sent to a female faculty member at the college. Police are currently examining whether Nithinraj had listed her as a reference while taking the loan, or if the app illegally accessed his phone contacts. The faculty member later informed the college principal and filed a police complaint about the harassment. Police said that such calls continued even on the day of the incident.

While police have indicated that the case appears to be a suicide, the student's family has strongly rejected this claim. Nithinraj's relatives, who belong to the Dalit community, allege that he was subjected to caste-based discrimination and mental harassment by some faculty members. They claim he was targeted over his caste and complexion and insist that his death was not a suicide but a murder.