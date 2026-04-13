Kannur Dental Student Death: Loan App Harassment Under Probe, Case Registered
Police suspect suicide linked to loan app pressure, but the Dalit student's family claims caste harassment and murder.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Kannur: Cyber Police on Monday registered a case against unidentified loan app operators in connection with the death of RL Nithinraj, a first-year BDS student at Kannur Medical College, officials said. The Kannur Cyber Police registered the case on Sunday night after an assistant professor of the college lodged a complaint.
According to the City Police Commissioner, initial findings suggest a possible link between Nithinraj's death and harassment related to an illegal online loan application. Police said the student had allegedly borrowed Rs 14,000 through a mobile loan application in December. The loan was taken after he used money meant for his mother's medical treatment and for purchasing a dental kit, his family said.
Investigators revealed that repayment delays led to repeated recovery calls and messages. These messages were also sent to a female faculty member at the college. Police are currently examining whether Nithinraj had listed her as a reference while taking the loan, or if the app illegally accessed his phone contacts. The faculty member later informed the college principal and filed a police complaint about the harassment. Police said that such calls continued even on the day of the incident.
While police have indicated that the case appears to be a suicide, the student's family has strongly rejected this claim. Nithinraj's relatives, who belong to the Dalit community, allege that he was subjected to caste-based discrimination and mental harassment by some faculty members. They claim he was targeted over his caste and complexion and insist that his death was not a suicide but a murder.
Following public outrage, authorities have suspended two faculty members. Cases have been registered against them for abetment of suicide and under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
The student's sister, Nikita, criticised the college administration, saying that if a teacher was receiving recovery calls, the college should have informed the family immediately. Instead, she alleged that Nithinraj was called to the office and mentally harassed.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by the Kannur Assistant Commissioner of Police, has taken over the probe. The team is examining digital evidence with the help of cyber experts and is expected to question the accused faculty member soon. Statements from witnesses are also being recorded.
Meanwhile, protests have erupted on the Anjarakandy Medical College Campus. Members of the Kerala Students Union staged a demonstration demanding justice. A clash broke out when police tried to remove protesters, leading to the arrest of several leaders. The leaders and the State Youth Commission have called for a fair and transparent investigation.