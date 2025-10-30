Kannur Farmer Develops Organic Repellent To Tackle Menace Of Wild Boars And Elephants
His breakthrough has been endorsed by the local KVK, which plans to distribute the indigenous solution widely, offering a humane and sustainable shield for farmlands
Kannur: A small farmer in Kannur has developed an effective organic repellent to tackle the menace of wild boars and elephants. His breakthrough has been endorsed by the local Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) that plans to distribute the indigenous solution widely, offering a humane and sustainable shield for farmlands across the region.
The innovator TJ Kurian is a dedicated farmer from Rajagiri in Kannur, who has a three-and-a-half-acre 'biodiverse' plot where he cultivates coffee, cardamom and pepper. Kurian has spent decades focusing on creating eco-friendly, indigenous methods for crop protection and has established himself as a leader in sustainable pest control.
Kurian's method is rooted in the scientific principle of using a potent, unpalatable scent to deter animals without harming them. His journey began with a successful monkey repellent formula, which was a unique concoction of eggs, jaggery, neem oil and non-poultry meat. This solution received Kerala government approval in 2022 after years of extensive trials. It works by leaving a strong, persistent odour that prevents animals from consuming the treated crops. A single application of the original formula can remain effective for up to three months.
Following this success, Kurian focused his efforts on addressing the more critical challenge posed by wild boars and elephants, which are known to cause devastating losses to the crops. His newest concoction has demonstrated high efficacy on his own farm by successfully keeping wild boars away for up to two months.
While the precise formula remains a closely guarded secret pending a potential patent, Kurian revealed that his boar repellent replaces the neem oil used in the earlier solution with castor oil and incorporates seven distinct herbal compounds. This highly targeted approach comes from his extensive study of Indian philosophy and a deep understanding of animal diets while marrying traditional knowledge with modern application.
Recognising the urgent need for a practical defence against the wildlife menace, the KVK at Taliparamba moved quickly to validate and procure Kurian's innovation for broader distribution. Dr Manju K.P., a senior functionary at the KVK, confirmed the repellent’s efficacy, citing a successful pilot.
"Two farmers who tested the solution reported that wild boars were deterred from their properties for approximately 20 days," she stated. The KVK has since procured approximately 75 litres of the solution, which will be distributed to a wider pool of farmers. This initiative provides a significant ray of hope for the agricultural community that has long battled persistent and destructive wildlife intrusions in the fields.
Kurian’s work exemplifies a powerful blend of traditional wisdom, scientific rigour and dedicated on-field experimentation, offering a humane and lasting answer to a critical agricultural problem in Kerala. He was awarded the State Organic Farmer Award in 2021 for his previous intervention.
