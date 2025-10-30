ETV Bharat / state

Kannur Farmer Develops Organic Repellent To Tackle Menace Of Wild Boars And Elephants

Farmer TJ Kurian, who has developed an organic repellent ( Etv Bharat )

Kannur: A small farmer in Kannur has developed an effective organic repellent to tackle the menace of wild boars and elephants. His breakthrough has been endorsed by the local Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) that plans to distribute the indigenous solution widely, offering a humane and sustainable shield for farmlands across the region. The innovator TJ Kurian is a dedicated farmer from Rajagiri in Kannur, who has a three-and-a-half-acre 'biodiverse' plot where he cultivates coffee, cardamom and pepper. Kurian has spent decades focusing on creating eco-friendly, indigenous methods for crop protection and has established himself as a leader in sustainable pest control. Kurian's method is rooted in the scientific principle of using a potent, unpalatable scent to deter animals without harming them. His journey began with a successful monkey repellent formula, which was a unique concoction of eggs, jaggery, neem oil and non-poultry meat. This solution received Kerala government approval in 2022 after years of extensive trials. It works by leaving a strong, persistent odour that prevents animals from consuming the treated crops. A single application of the original formula can remain effective for up to three months. Farmer TJ Kurian, who has developed an organic repellent (ETV Bharat)