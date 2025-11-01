ETV Bharat / state

Kannada Replaces Urdu At Dargah In Karnataka's Haveri

Haveri: The dargah of Hazrat Mehboob Subani at Chikka Kabbara village at Rattihalli taluk of Haveri district in Karnataka is unique as Muslims perform prayers here in Kannada.

Although the prayers were initially performed in Urdu, gradually the language changed to Kannada, the local language Muslims are conversant with.

Anjuman Committee President Mehboob said, "Around 1,200 families reside in Chikka Kabbar village of which, 400 are Muslims. Since the times immemorial, all programmes are held here in Kannada. Not only 'Namaz Bayan, we use Kannada instead of Urdu for marriages and other religious programmes".

Most Muslim families in Chikka Kabbara village do not speak Urdu well. Kannada has been ingrained in the village mosque since ages, said locals.