Kannada Replaces Urdu At Dargah In Karnataka's Haveri
The dargah at Chikka Kabbara is unique as all religious programmes here are performed in Kannada. The village symbolises communal harmony.
Published : November 1, 2025 at 5:59 PM IST
Haveri: The dargah of Hazrat Mehboob Subani at Chikka Kabbara village at Rattihalli taluk of Haveri district in Karnataka is unique as Muslims perform prayers here in Kannada.
Although the prayers were initially performed in Urdu, gradually the language changed to Kannada, the local language Muslims are conversant with.
Anjuman Committee President Mehboob said, "Around 1,200 families reside in Chikka Kabbar village of which, 400 are Muslims. Since the times immemorial, all programmes are held here in Kannada. Not only 'Namaz Bayan, we use Kannada instead of Urdu for marriages and other religious programmes".
Most Muslim families in Chikka Kabbara village do not speak Urdu well. Kannada has been ingrained in the village mosque since ages, said locals.
A local said a new Maulvi was appointed for the dargah seven years back. "Only those who are fluent in Kannada are appointed as Maulvis at the dargah. Not only is Kannada used in the mosque, prayers too are offered in the language," he said.
Maulvi Maulala Chaman said, "For the last 250 years, prayers have been offered in Kannada at the dargah. I came here in 2019. I know Urdu, but I deliver speeches in Kannada every Friday. When I do the 'Bayan' on Friday, I explain the meaning of the verses in Kannada".
The village is also symbol of communal harmony. While people from both faiths celebrate Rajyotsava, Independence Day and Republic Day together, Kannada is spoken by everyone in the village.
Mohammad Hussain Dodmani, a teacher said, "In our village, Hindus and Muslims celebrate programmes and festivals together. Hindus come to our dargahs. We go to Hindu temples and celebrate festivals".
