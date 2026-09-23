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Former Maoist-Affected Tumapal In Chhattisgarh Sees Youth Prepare For Security Jobs

An awareness programme on recruitment to the police and armed forces was organised for local young men and women

Former Maoist-Affected Tumapal In Chhattisgarh Sees Youth Prepare For Security Jobs
Young job aspirants at the camp organised by BSF. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 23, 2026 at 4:18 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Kanker: Once considered a Maoist area, Tumapal village in Antagarh block of North Bastar Kanker district is seeing a change in the aspirations of its young residents. The youth here is preparing to join police and armed forces.

An awareness programme on recruitment to the police and armed forces was organised for local young men and women at the Border Security Force's 28th Battalion camp in Tumapal. A large number of youths participated in the programme.

BSF officials briefed the participants about the recruitment process, educational qualifications, physical fitness requirements, examination preparation and career opportunities in the security forces.

Arun Devgam, Commandant of the 28th Battalion, said the programme was aimed at helping school-age children and young people understand career opportunities after completing their education.

"These children are around the matriculation level. We are explaining the different career options available to them after their studies. Many of them want to join the security forces. We are making them aware of the selection criteria so that whenever they appear for recruitment, they are fully prepared," Devgam said.

He added that the six-day programme covers various aspects of recruitment, including medical examinations, eligibility requirements and the selection process.

The programme is not limited to recruitment awareness. It also shows changing aspirations among young people in an area that was once affected by Maoist violence, with education, employment and career opportunities increasingly becoming part of their future plans.

Read More:

  1. Security Forces Step Up Anti-Maoist Operation In Chhattisgarh; Make Large Recovery Of Arms, Ammunition
  2. 'Hindu Communalism' Remarks: Hamid Ansari's Comments Expose Congress' 'Muslim League, Maoist' Character: BJP
  3. Maoist Couple Associated With Top Leader Akash Arrested From West Bengal's Salboni

TAGGED:

POLICE RECRUITMENT
SECURITY FORCES
YOUTH EMPLOYMENT
MAOIST AFFECTED AREAS
BORDER SECURITY FORCE

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