ETV Bharat / state

Former Maoist-Affected Tumapal In Chhattisgarh Sees Youth Prepare For Security Jobs

Kanker: Once considered a Maoist area, Tumapal village in Antagarh block of North Bastar Kanker district is seeing a change in the aspirations of its young residents. The youth here is preparing to join police and armed forces.

An awareness programme on recruitment to the police and armed forces was organised for local young men and women at the Border Security Force's 28th Battalion camp in Tumapal. A large number of youths participated in the programme.

BSF officials briefed the participants about the recruitment process, educational qualifications, physical fitness requirements, examination preparation and career opportunities in the security forces.

Arun Devgam, Commandant of the 28th Battalion, said the programme was aimed at helping school-age children and young people understand career opportunities after completing their education.