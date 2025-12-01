ETV Bharat / state

Villagers Give Sleepless Nights To BLOs By Boycotting SIR In Two Panchayats Of Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Kanker: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise has been giving the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) sleepless nights in Sarona block of Kanker district.

As many as 50 tribal residents of Lendara gram panchayat and Sarona panchayat in the block are neither willing to accept or fill up the SIR forms nor participate in any government scheme. The villagers do not receive PDS rations and have also refused houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The quota for ration was stopped for the villagers after they refused to accept their share for a long time. Similarly, two families from the panchayats were allocated houses under PMAY but refused to accept it.

The villagers now are unwilling to participate in the SIR exercise. BLO for Sarona panchayat, Rajman Netam, said, "As many as 22 residents of Sarona have refused to accept or submit the SIR forms. They don't even have Aadhaar cards. I've visited their homes four times to explain the significance of the exercise, but they refused to comply. They said they don't want to take advantage of any government scheme."

Netam said the villagers argued they are not availing benefits of any government scheme and are not liable to fill up the enumeration form. Yugal Shori, BLO of Lendara panchayat, said, "Around 28 to 30 people have refused to accept the SIR form. The situation in the panchayat is similar to that in Sarona."