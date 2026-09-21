ETV Bharat / state

Kanker School Poses Question Mark On Claims Of Quality Education

Kanker: The sorry state of a primary school being run in a Ghotul (traditional tribal youth dormitory) in Pusajhar village of Kanker district in Chhattisgarh exposes the claims about quality education and high-tech classrooms in the state.

With the original Government Primary School building falling into disrepair and collapsing, the institution is being run from a Gotul building for the last six years. During the rainy season, increased moisture in the ground and walls has led to mushrooms sprouting in various rooms. Young children are forced to study in such an environment where snakes and scorpions pose a constant threat.

The school has nine students and two teachers. Two of the students are in Class 1, one in Class 2, three in Class 3 and Class 4 each while there is none in Class 5.

Headmaster Prahlad Singh Nareti disclosed that the school has been operating since 2007. Its old building fell into disrepair and was demolished following which it is being run from the Ghotul building from 2020-21.