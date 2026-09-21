Kanker School Poses Question Mark On Claims Of Quality Education
The Government Primary School in Pusajhar village is being run from a Ghotul with mushrooms sprouting and a constant threat of snakes and scorpions.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Kanker: The sorry state of a primary school being run in a Ghotul (traditional tribal youth dormitory) in Pusajhar village of Kanker district in Chhattisgarh exposes the claims about quality education and high-tech classrooms in the state.
With the original Government Primary School building falling into disrepair and collapsing, the institution is being run from a Gotul building for the last six years. During the rainy season, increased moisture in the ground and walls has led to mushrooms sprouting in various rooms. Young children are forced to study in such an environment where snakes and scorpions pose a constant threat.
The school has nine students and two teachers. Two of the students are in Class 1, one in Class 2, three in Class 3 and Class 4 each while there is none in Class 5.
Headmaster Prahlad Singh Nareti disclosed that the school has been operating since 2007. Its old building fell into disrepair and was demolished following which it is being run from the Ghotul building from 2020-21.
"This is a community building donated by the villagers. Currently, an additional room is being constructed which will be completed this year. We make the children sit on chairs because the ground is damp," he said.
The Headmaster hopes that classes will be held in the new additional room from the next academic year. Muragaon Sarpanch Lalit Kumar Kawachi explained that after the school building collapsed, the Ghotul building was given to the school with the villagers' consent. He said the moisture poses a threat of snakes and scorpions and urged the government and the administration to provide a permanent school building soon.
“It's the rainy season, and the children are facing a lot of problems. Mushrooms are growing and there are many burrows. There's even a danger of snakes and scorpions," he underlined.
When approached, the District Education Officer (DEO) Ramesh Kumar Nishad said that he was not aware of the matter till now and would look into it. The villagers say that apart from a proper school premises the children also need a safe environment.
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