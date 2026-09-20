ETV Bharat / state

Villagers Clash Over Converted Woman's Last Rites In Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Kanker: Two groups of people entered into a heated argument over the last rites of a woman who had converted at Jankupura, Machpalli village under Chhotebethiya police station in Chhattisgarh's Kanker.

The debate between the groups from the village continued till late on Saturday night, after which the police and district administration officials brought the situation under control.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Pakhanjoor, Rajesh Kurre said the deceased, Jankubai had converted around five years ago. "Following her death at around 9 pm last night, a dispute arose over her burial. The dispute lasted for about 24 hours, before police and administration arrived at the scene to bring the situation under control. After the deceased's family agreed to return to their original religion, the last rites were performed," he said.

Kurre said the deceased's family agreed to live with their community. "We appealed everyone in the village to live in peace," he said.