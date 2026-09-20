Villagers Clash Over Converted Woman's Last Rites In Chhattisgarh's Kanker
The debate continued till late on Saturday night, after which police and administration officials brought the situation under control, reports Susheel Salam.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST
Kanker: Two groups of people entered into a heated argument over the last rites of a woman who had converted at Jankupura, Machpalli village under Chhotebethiya police station in Chhattisgarh's Kanker.
The debate between the groups from the village continued till late on Saturday night, after which the police and district administration officials brought the situation under control.
Additional Superintendent of Police, Pakhanjoor, Rajesh Kurre said the deceased, Jankubai had converted around five years ago. "Following her death at around 9 pm last night, a dispute arose over her burial. The dispute lasted for about 24 hours, before police and administration arrived at the scene to bring the situation under control. After the deceased's family agreed to return to their original religion, the last rites were performed," he said.
Kurre said the deceased's family agreed to live with their community. "We appealed everyone in the village to live in peace," he said.
On September 10, a fierce debate had ensued in a village under Sihawa police station, a forest area in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, over the funeral of a woman.
After the woman's death, her family was preparing for the last rites, but the residents and members of the community opposed the cremation in the village. The matter escalated to the point where a crowd gathered in the village, and a meeting was held which lasted several hours.
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