ETV Bharat / state

After Years On Bastar’s Naxal Front, Kanker Police Train To Trace Online Fraud Under Project Daksh

After Years On Bastar’s Naxal Front, Kanker Police Train to Trace Online Fraud Under Project Daksh ( ETV Bharat )

Kanker: At weekly markets and schools in North Bastar Kanker, police officers are talking to residents about a phone call that may first sound routine but later become a reason of trouble you. The caller claims to be from a bank and asks for a one-time password. By the time the person on the other end realises who they have been speaking to, the money may already be gone.

For a police force long associated with anti-Naxal operations in Bastar’s forests, these conversations reflect a shift in its day-to-day work. As Naxal influence has declined, Kanker police have turned more attention to complaints of fake bank calls, social media scams and online fraud. Under Project Daksh, around 240 police personnel have so far been trained in computer use and cyber investigation.

The training is accompanied by an awareness campaign in neighbourhoods, at weekly markets and in schools. As mobile services reach more people and online shopping and payments become more common, officers are using these gatherings to explain how a familiar-looking link or a convincing caller can draw someone into a scam. After Years On Bastar’s Naxal Front, Kanker Police Train to Trace Online Fraud Under Project Daksh (ETV Bharat) “People are being told not to click on unfamiliar links, not to share their OTP with anyone and to be wary of suspicious calls from people posing as bank or government officials,” said Himanshu Yadav, a local resident. In Charama, resident Pankaj Yadu said the police were bringing those conversations to places people visit every day. “The police are going to neighbourhoods, markets and junctions to tell people how to protect themselves from online fraud. This is helping raise awareness among residents,” he said.