ETV Bharat / state

Kanker Faces Drinking Water Crisis As Mahanadi Anicut Runs Dry During Monsoon

Kanker: While heavy monsoon rains have brought waterlogging and flooding to several parts of Chhattisgarh, residents of Kanker are facing an unexpected drinking water crisis after the river supplying water to the city dried up.

The drinking water supply has been disrupted because the Mahanadi river's anicut and intake system have been left without sufficient water following damage to a retaining wall during recent heavy rainfall.

The empty anicut has also affected the functioning of the intake well, making it difficult to draw and filter water for supply to the city.

Kanker Faces Drinking Water Crisis as Mahanadi Anicut Runs Dry During Monsoon (ETV Bharat)

An anicut was constructed across the Mahanadi between Daspur and Bagod to store water for irrigation and drinking purposes. A sump well was also built to collect and filter the stored water before supplying it to 21 wards of Kanker. However, continuous rainfall over the past few days caused the river's water flow to increase. The strong current damaged and eventually broke the retaining wall.

After the retaining wall was damaged, water began flowing in another direction instead of towards the anicut. The diverted water reportedly entered farmers' fields and damaged crops, while the anicut was left almost empty.