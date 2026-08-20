Kanker Faces Drinking Water Crisis As Mahanadi Anicut Runs Dry During Monsoon
The empty anicut has also affected the functioning of the intake well, making it difficult to draw and filter water for supply to the city.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 11:05 PM IST
Kanker: While heavy monsoon rains have brought waterlogging and flooding to several parts of Chhattisgarh, residents of Kanker are facing an unexpected drinking water crisis after the river supplying water to the city dried up.
The drinking water supply has been disrupted because the Mahanadi river's anicut and intake system have been left without sufficient water following damage to a retaining wall during recent heavy rainfall.
The empty anicut has also affected the functioning of the intake well, making it difficult to draw and filter water for supply to the city.
An anicut was constructed across the Mahanadi between Daspur and Bagod to store water for irrigation and drinking purposes. A sump well was also built to collect and filter the stored water before supplying it to 21 wards of Kanker. However, continuous rainfall over the past few days caused the river's water flow to increase. The strong current damaged and eventually broke the retaining wall.
After the retaining wall was damaged, water began flowing in another direction instead of towards the anicut. The diverted water reportedly entered farmers' fields and damaged crops, while the anicut was left almost empty.
Once the rainfall subsided, more than half of the river stretch in the area was reportedly dry. With insufficient water available at the anicut, the city's drinking water supply was disrupted.
"There has been no water supply to our house for the past two days, and today is the third day. It seems we may not get water today either. All the utensils and buckets at home are empty. Several daily activities have been affected because there is no water," said Himanshu Yadav, a resident.
The administration has deployed a JCB machine to the river to carry out temporary repairs to the damaged retaining wall and attempt to restore water storage.
"Because water is not being retained in the dam, the water supply has been affected. In some areas, water is being supplied through borewells and other sources. The work will be completed today and people will start receiving water from Friday," Kanker Municipal Council president Arun Kaushik said.
Daspur village sarpanch Surya Netam has raised questions over the design of the anicut. "The river flow increased during the rains and the retaining wall broke , which caused the entire flow of water to move in one direction. The existing dam has 12 gates, whereas there should have been around 30 so that water could be released quickly. Because there were fewer gates, pressure increased and the wall broke. If there had been more gates, neither the water shortage nor the problems faced by villagers would have occurred," Netam said.
The sarpanch said that the Mahanadi anicut was originally supposed to have around 30 gates, but only 12 were constructed. He alleged that the reduced number of gates resulted in increased water pressure and contributed to the damage to the retaining wall.
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