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Kanker In Chhattisgarh Becomes First District To Provide Jobs To Surrendered Maoists And Naxal Victims

Kanker In Chhattisgarh Becomes First District To Provide Jobs To Surrendered Maoists And Naxal Victims ( ETV Bharat )

Raipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 31, 2026, announced that India is now “almost free from Naxalism”, and that the remaining Maoists are no longer armed or operating in uniform. With the decline of insurgent activity, the government’s primary challenge has shifted to rehabilitating surrendered Maoists and providing them with sustainable livelihoods. And the efforts in this direction have already begun.

North Bastar’s Kanker district has become the first in the state to link surrendered Maoists and victims of Naxal violence with employment after skill training at the Chougel Rehabilitation Centre.

District Collector Nilesh Kumar Mahadev Kshirsagar handed over appointment letters to three Naxal victims and one rehabilitated former Maoist. The beneficiaries include Saganuram Anchala, Roshan Netam, Beersingh Mandavi and Sanjay Netam.

All four individuals have been employed by a private firm with a monthly remuneration of Rs 15,000 along with additional financial benefits. They received training as Assistant Electricians at the Chougel camp before being placed in the private sector.

Naxal violence survivor Beersingh Mandavi said that the Chougel (Mulla) camp gave him a “new lease of life”, where free training helped him acquire professional skills and enabled him to secure employment through the district administration.

Officials said the rehabilitation centre at Chougel village is running a dedicated training programme for surrendered Maoists and victims of Naxal violence. Individuals who were once involved in insurgent activities are now learning livelihood skills. Trainees are engaged in woodcraft, producing items such as nameplates, the Chhattisgarh government logo, gram panchayat signboards, key rings for children, and other decorative materials. They are also being trained to manufacture cloth bags and office satchels.