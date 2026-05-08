ETV Bharat / state

'Our Alliance With Congress Has Ended': Kanimozhi Urges Speaker For Separate Seating For DMK MPs In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Tamil Nadu government formation crisis, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Friday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla requesting changes in seating arrangements for members of the DMK in the House.

She said that in view of the "changed political circumstances" and with DMK's alliance with Congress having ended, it will be inappropriate for DMK MPs to occupy seats alongside the Congress in the House under the current arrangement.

In her letter to Birla, Kanimozhi said, "I write to respectfully request suitable changes in the seating arrangement of the MPs belonging to the DMK in the Lok Sabha. In view of the changed political circumstances and as our alliance with the Indian National Congress has come to an end, it may not be appropriate for our members to continue occupying the present seating arrangement alongside them in the House."