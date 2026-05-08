'Our Alliance With Congress Has Ended': Kanimozhi Urges Speaker For Separate Seating For DMK MPs In Lok Sabha
Kanimozhi's letter to Speaker comes two days after Congress broke its alliance with DMK and joined hands with TVK to form government in Tamil Nadu.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Tamil Nadu government formation crisis, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Friday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla requesting changes in seating arrangements for members of the DMK in the House.
She said that in view of the "changed political circumstances" and with DMK's alliance with Congress having ended, it will be inappropriate for DMK MPs to occupy seats alongside the Congress in the House under the current arrangement.
In her letter to Birla, Kanimozhi said, "I write to respectfully request suitable changes in the seating arrangement of the MPs belonging to the DMK in the Lok Sabha. In view of the changed political circumstances and as our alliance with the Indian National Congress has come to an end, it may not be appropriate for our members to continue occupying the present seating arrangement alongside them in the House."
The DMK MP has requested the Speaker to "make the necessary arrangements for members of the DMK to be allotted separate seating, enabling them to discharge their responsibilities in the House effectively".
The Congress on Wednesday broke its long-standing alliance with DMK in Tamil Nadu and joined hands with actor Vijay's TVK in its bid to form a government. TVK has emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, falling short of the 118 majority mark. Congress has pledged support with the five seats it has won but TVK needs to win support from at least five more members.
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