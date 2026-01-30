ETV Bharat / state

Kanimozhi Condemns 'Imposition' Of Hindi On Railway Signboards In Tamil Nadu

In a post on X, she condemned the central government for imposing Hindi on Railway Station signboards. "It began in Kallakurichi and continues all the way to Chennai Poonamallee. They have no intention of stopping their impositions. Nor do we intend to tire of resisting it," the DMK MP from Thoothukkudi wrote.

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Kanimozhi on Thursday criticised the Centre for what she called the imposition of Hindi at Railway Stations in Tamil Nadu.

The Railway Department is engaged in renovating various railway stations across India under the Amrit Bharat station scheme. Accordingly, more than 75 railway stations in Tamil Nadu are being renovated for the convenience of passengers.

Generally, the railway station name boards in Tamil Nadu display the names in the order of Tamil first, English second, and Hindi third. However, the name boards being installed at the currently renovated stations display Tamil first, Hindi second, and English third.

The public and social activists have raised concerns that the central government is forcibly imposing Hindi on the people of Tamil Nadu under the guise of a public welfare scheme. Currently, as most of the suburban railway stations in Chennai are being renovated, the signboards being installed have texts in the order of Tamil, Hindi, and English.