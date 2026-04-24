ETV Bharat / state

Kanhaiya Lal Murder Case: Walking Barefoot For 1,395 Days, Udaipur Man's Relentless Fight For Father's Justice

Udaipur: For almost four years, since his father Kanhaiya Lal was murdered on June 28, 2022, Yash has walked barefoot on scorching roads in Rajasthan, where temperatures often surpass 40°C. He says the pain of these daily journeys is minor compared to his family's loss. “This is my fight for justice,” he says, continuing his daily routine without footwear despite the heat every day since the murder.

Even when the asphalt burns like fire and most people cannot take a few steps without shoes, Yash has spent 1,395 days (3 years, 9 months, 26 days) walking barefoot. His resolve began after the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, and it remains unbroken to this day.

Blisters, Burns, But No Turning Back

Yash says the first 7-8 months were the toughest. Walking barefoot caused severe blisters, and at times his feet would bleed. Summers made it worse, as the burning roads would scorch his skin. Despite this, he continues to walk every day from his home to his office at the Udaipur Collectorate and back, still barefoot, still determined. A police officer accompanies him for security.

A Mother’s Silent Pain

The struggle is equally emotional for his mother. Watching her son step out barefoot in extreme heat brings tears to her eyes every day. For a mother, seeing her child in such pain is unbearable, yet Yash’s determination has also become a symbol of hope for the family.

1,395 Days, Justice Still Awaited

Yash says each day feels like a new test. Nearly four years have passed, but the accused are yet to be punished. He pointed out that leaders had promised a fast-track trial, but the issue got lost in the politics of the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. “If timely action had been taken, the accused would have been punished by now,” he said.