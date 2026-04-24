Kanhaiya Lal Murder Case: Walking Barefoot For 1,395 Days, Udaipur Man's Relentless Fight For Father's Justice
Despite extreme heat and injuries, Kanhaiya Lal’s son walks barefoot daily, awaiting justice as trial delays and emotional strain continue for the family.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST
Udaipur: For almost four years, since his father Kanhaiya Lal was murdered on June 28, 2022, Yash has walked barefoot on scorching roads in Rajasthan, where temperatures often surpass 40°C. He says the pain of these daily journeys is minor compared to his family's loss. “This is my fight for justice,” he says, continuing his daily routine without footwear despite the heat every day since the murder.
Even when the asphalt burns like fire and most people cannot take a few steps without shoes, Yash has spent 1,395 days (3 years, 9 months, 26 days) walking barefoot. His resolve began after the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, and it remains unbroken to this day.
Blisters, Burns, But No Turning Back
Yash says the first 7-8 months were the toughest. Walking barefoot caused severe blisters, and at times his feet would bleed. Summers made it worse, as the burning roads would scorch his skin. Despite this, he continues to walk every day from his home to his office at the Udaipur Collectorate and back, still barefoot, still determined. A police officer accompanies him for security.
A Mother’s Silent Pain
The struggle is equally emotional for his mother. Watching her son step out barefoot in extreme heat brings tears to her eyes every day. For a mother, seeing her child in such pain is unbearable, yet Yash’s determination has also become a symbol of hope for the family.
1,395 Days, Justice Still Awaited
Yash says each day feels like a new test. Nearly four years have passed, but the accused are yet to be punished. He pointed out that leaders had promised a fast-track trial, but the issue got lost in the politics of the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. “If timely action had been taken, the accused would have been punished by now,” he said.
He added that festivals and celebrations no longer hold meaning for the family. “Our happiness has been eclipsed. Only when the accused are given the death penalty will their souls rest in peace.”
Security, Delays And An Unwavering Vow
Yash now moves under police protection at all times, even during weddings or social events. Of the 166 witnesses in the case, only about 30 have testified so far. After his father’s death, Yash vowed not to wear footwear until justice is served. He has also not cut his hair in nearly four years. The family continues to keep Kanhaiya Lal’s ashes at home; they will be immersed in the Ganga only on the day the accused are punished.
For Yash, every step is a reminder of loss and a protest demanding long-awaited justice.
All About The Kanhaiya Lal Murder Case
Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was brutally murdered on June 28, 2022, when two men, Riaz Attari and Ghouse Mohammed, posed as customers and attacked him inside his shop in the Dhanmandi area using a cleaver. The accused filmed the crime and circulated the video online, claiming it was in retaliation for the victim allegedly sharing a social media post in support of BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, and also issued threats against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The case triggered nationwide outrage and protests and was taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and investigated as a terror act. The agency later filed a chargesheet against 11 individuals, including the two main accused and two Pakistani nationals.
While Attari and Mohammed were arrested soon after the incident, another accused, Mohammed Javed, was granted bail by the Rajasthan High Court, a decision the Supreme Court declined to overturn in September 2025.
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