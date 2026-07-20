Following IMD Heavy Rain Alert, Deputy Commissioners Order Closure Of All Educational Institutions In 4 Himachal Districts For 2 Days
The administration has appealed to the public to exercise extra caution during inclement weather, and not to venture near rivers, drains, or landslide-prone areas.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST
Shimla: Amidst an India Meteorological Department (IMD) Red Alert for heavy to very heavy rain in several districts of Himachal Pradesh over the next 48 hours, the district administrations of four districts — Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur — have ordered the closure of all educational institutions during this period.
To ensure the safety of students and staff, Deputy Commissioners Mukesh Repaswal of Chamba, Apoorv Devgan of Mandi, Hemraj Bairwa of Kangra, and Priyanka Verma of Sirmaur have issued orders to keep all government and private educational institutions in their respective districts closed on July 20-21. The Sirmaur district administration has in fact extended the closure order till July 22, for which the IMD has issued an Orange Alert.
According to the orders issued by the Deputy Commissioners of these districts, all government and private schools, colleges, technical and vocational training institutes, central universities, Sanskrit universities, NIFT and Anganwadi centres, and crèches in these districts will remain closed on July 20 and 21. The administration has instructed the heads of all institutions to ensure strict compliance.
The Deputy Commissioners have clarified that all examinations scheduled for these two days will also be postponed, and that instructors and other staffers of the educational institutions will be get leaves. However, if the need arises, the administrative heads of the respective institutions may utilise the services of staff members as required.
A 'Red Alert' for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for Mandi district on July 20-21, and instructions issued to keep all educational institutions in the district closed.
The Deputy Commissioners have appealed to residents of these districts to exercise extra caution during this period of inclement weather. They advised people to avoid unnecessarily approaching rivers, drains, and landslide-prone areas. Taking the IMD's alerts seriously, the administration is continuously monitoring the situation. The district administrations have appealed to the public to immediately report any disaster or emergency on the District Disaster Management Centre's toll-free number (1077), so that rescue and relief operations can be initiated quickly. The administration has urged all citizens to adhere to weather-related advisories and stay safe.
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