ETV Bharat / state

Following IMD Heavy Rain Alert, Deputy Commissioners Order Closure Of All Educational Institutions In 4 Himachal Districts For 2 Days

Shimla: Amidst an India Meteorological Department (IMD) Red Alert for heavy to very heavy rain in several districts of Himachal Pradesh over the next 48 hours, the district administrations of four districts — Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur — have ordered the closure of all educational institutions during this period.

To ensure the safety of students and staff, Deputy Commissioners Mukesh Repaswal of Chamba, Apoorv Devgan of Mandi, Hemraj Bairwa of Kangra, and Priyanka Verma of Sirmaur have issued orders to keep all government and private educational institutions in their respective districts closed on July 20-21. The Sirmaur district administration has in fact extended the closure order till July 22, for which the IMD has issued an Orange Alert.

According to the orders issued by the Deputy Commissioners of these districts, all government and private schools, colleges, technical and vocational training institutes, central universities, Sanskrit universities, NIFT and Anganwadi centres, and crèches in these districts will remain closed on July 20 and 21. The administration has instructed the heads of all institutions to ensure strict compliance.