Kangana Ranaut Skips Hearing In Defamation Case In Bathinda Court

Bathinda: Bollywood actress and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut, who is facing a defamation case filed by Punjab's Mohinder Kaur, did not appear for hearing in the Bathinda court on Monday.

Kangana had filed an application in the court seeking exemption from physical appearance. The hearing in the case was held at the Special Court of Inderjit Singh. The advocate appearing for Kangana said the Member of Parliament should be exempted from physical appearance for security reasons.

However, plaintiff Mahinder Kaur's lawyer Raghveer Singh Bainiwal said adequate security arrangements were made for Kangana during her visits to Punjab. "During the previous hearing, more than 300 personnel were deployed by Bathinda police for her security," he said.

The court, agreeing with the arguments of the plaintiff's lawyer, called Kangana's lawyers to present their case again on December 2.