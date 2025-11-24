ETV Bharat / state

Kangana Ranaut Skips Hearing In Defamation Case In Bathinda Court

The court asked Kangana's lawyer to present the case again on December 2.

Bollywood actress and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut, who is facing a defamation case filed by Punjab's Mohinder Kaur, did not appear for hearing in the Bathinda court on Monday.
File photo of Kangana Ranaut (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 24, 2025 at 8:36 PM IST

Bathinda: Bollywood actress and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut, who is facing a defamation case filed by Punjab's Mohinder Kaur, did not appear for hearing in the Bathinda court on Monday.

Kangana had filed an application in the court seeking exemption from physical appearance. The hearing in the case was held at the Special Court of Inderjit Singh. The advocate appearing for Kangana said the Member of Parliament should be exempted from physical appearance for security reasons.

However, plaintiff Mahinder Kaur's lawyer Raghveer Singh Bainiwal said adequate security arrangements were made for Kangana during her visits to Punjab. "During the previous hearing, more than 300 personnel were deployed by Bathinda police for her security," he said.

The court, agreeing with the arguments of the plaintiff's lawyer, called Kangana's lawyers to present their case again on December 2.

The court also framed charges against Kangana and asked for witnesses to be called. The court said discussions being held through the media regarding forgiveness by the MP is unacceptable because earlier Kangana had dragged the matter to the Supreme Court.

Labh Singh, husband of Mahinder Kaur, was present in the court again during the hearing of the case. He said, "Kangana will not be forgiven at any cost. She insulted the women of Punjab."

Earlier, the 78-year-old woman farmer from Punjab had managed to churn out an apology from the BJP MP. Ranaut was granted bail by the district court after she apologised to Kaur and her family. She had moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court as well as the Supreme Court to get the summons and the case against her quashed, but could not.

