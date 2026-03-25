Kangana Ranaut Appears In Bathinda Court via Video Conferencing In Defamation Case; Hearing On April 7
The case pertains to alleged remarks by the actress during the farmers’ protest, where she shared and commented on a viral image of Mahinder Kaur.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 9:13 PM IST
Bathinda: Actor-turned-politician and BJP Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut appeared once again before a Bathinda court via video conferencing in connection with an ongoing defamation case.
The case pertains to alleged remarks made by the actress during the farmers’ protest, where she reportedly shared and commented on a viral image of Mahinder Kaur, a resident of Bahadurgarh Jandian village in Bathinda.
Mahinder Kaur could not appear in court due to ill health. Her husband, Labh Singh, was represented by advocate Raghvir Singh Bainiwal, who attended the proceedings.
Speaking to the media, advocate Bainiwal said that two witnesses were present in court on Tuesday, but their statements could not be recorded due to a lack of time. The court has now adjourned the matter for further hearing to April 7, 2026.
He added that continuous efforts are being made to ensure justice for Mahinder Kaur in the defamation case. He said that the court would deliver a fair verdict after examining witness testimonies.
For the unversed, in 2020, Kangana falsely identified elderly farmer Mahinder Kaur at the farmers’ protest as “Bilkis Dadi” of Shaheen Bagh. She tweeted that Kaur was “available for Rs 100”. The post sparked widespread outrage. Later, Kaur demanded legal action against the actress for insulting her dignity.
In February 2022, a judicial magistrate in Bathinda issued a summons directing Kangana to appear before the court in connection with the case. She approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court in July 2022, seeking the quashing of the defamation complaint and the lower court’s summoning order.
The HC found no merit in the petition and dismissed it. Then, Kangana approached the Supreme Court. The apex court declined to entertain her plea. Later, Kangana’s counsel chose to withdraw the special leave petition (SLP) in the matter.
In a somewhat related incident in 2024, the actor was slapped by a female constable during a mandatory security check at the Chandigarh airport over the controversial remarks related to the farmers’ protest.
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