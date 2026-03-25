ETV Bharat / state

Kangana Ranaut Appears In Bathinda Court via Video Conferencing In Defamation Case; Hearing On April 7

Bathinda: Actor-turned-politician and BJP Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut appeared once again before a Bathinda court via video conferencing in connection with an ongoing defamation case.

The case pertains to alleged remarks made by the actress during the farmers’ protest, where she reportedly shared and commented on a viral image of Mahinder Kaur, a resident of Bahadurgarh Jandian village in Bathinda.

Mahinder Kaur could not appear in court due to ill health. Her husband, Labh Singh, was represented by advocate Raghvir Singh Bainiwal, who attended the proceedings.

Speaking to the media, advocate Bainiwal said that two witnesses were present in court on Tuesday, but their statements could not be recorded due to a lack of time. The court has now adjourned the matter for further hearing to April 7, 2026.

He added that continuous efforts are being made to ensure justice for Mahinder Kaur in the defamation case. He said that the court would deliver a fair verdict after examining witness testimonies.