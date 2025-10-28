ETV Bharat / state

Kangana Arrogant, Doesn't Value Breadwinner: Brother Of CISF Constable Who Slapped Her Over Farmer Protest Remarks

Sultanpur Lodhi/ Kapurthala: The brother of CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who slapped BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over her X post on the farmer agitation in Delhi in 2021, said on Tuesday that Rawat does not value the breadwinner, questioning the grant of her bail in a defamation case by a court in Punjab's Bathinda.

"How can she get bail so soon? The first hearing has just taken place. The slap was not for Kangana but for the system that sometimes made controversial statements about women, about freedom and other things. During the agitation, we were sometimes called terrorists, even called worms from a dirty drain. Even now, Kangana has made two statements. On one hand, she apologised and on the other hand, she is saying that there is danger in Punjab. There is no danger to anyone in Punjab. Whether to apologise or not, time will tell," Sher Singh Mahiwal, a farmer leader and brother of Kulwinder Kaur, said.

Sher Singh Mahiwal, a farmer leader and brother of CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur. (ETV Bharat)

He said if Ranaut had read a little bit of Punjab history, she would not have spoken like this. "After waiting for 4.5 years, she paid her first visit. But she will not get an apology so soon. She will have to tender an apologise publicly to all the farmers and women. Kangana is arrogant, always involved in controversies. What she said today, she should have thought about it at the time she started commenting," Singh added.