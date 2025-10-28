Kangana Arrogant, Doesn't Value Breadwinner: Brother Of CISF Constable Who Slapped Her Over Farmer Protest Remarks
Farmer leader Sher Singh Mahiwal said the actor is always involved in controversy and demanded a public apology from her to all farmers and women.
Published : October 28, 2025 at 3:09 PM IST|
Updated : October 28, 2025 at 3:15 PM IST
Sultanpur Lodhi/ Kapurthala: The brother of CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who slapped BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over her X post on the farmer agitation in Delhi in 2021, said on Tuesday that Rawat does not value the breadwinner, questioning the grant of her bail in a defamation case by a court in Punjab's Bathinda.
"How can she get bail so soon? The first hearing has just taken place. The slap was not for Kangana but for the system that sometimes made controversial statements about women, about freedom and other things. During the agitation, we were sometimes called terrorists, even called worms from a dirty drain. Even now, Kangana has made two statements. On one hand, she apologised and on the other hand, she is saying that there is danger in Punjab. There is no danger to anyone in Punjab. Whether to apologise or not, time will tell," Sher Singh Mahiwal, a farmer leader and brother of Kulwinder Kaur, said.
He said if Ranaut had read a little bit of Punjab history, she would not have spoken like this. "After waiting for 4.5 years, she paid her first visit. But she will not get an apology so soon. She will have to tender an apologise publicly to all the farmers and women. Kangana is arrogant, always involved in controversies. What she said today, she should have thought about it at the time she started commenting," Singh added.
The defamation case stems from a retweet the actor made with her own comment on Mahinder Kaur, the 73-year-old complainant from Bahadurgarh Jandian village in Bathinda. The comment was made in 2021 during the farmers' protest against the now-repealed farm laws.
Speaking to reporters, she asserted that she had made no comments against any individual. "Whatever misunderstanding happened with the family of Mahinder (Kaur) ji, I gave a message to her husband for 'mata ji' about how she was the victim of a misunderstanding," she said.
Mahinder Kaur was not present in the court, but her husband was. Ranaut said, "Never in my dreams could I imagine this, the way this controversy was created. Every 'mata', be she from Punjab or Himachal, is respectable to me."
Asked whether she acknowledged that she committed a mistake unknowingly, she replied that if one looked at the case properly, there was nothing from her side. "There was a retweet, which was used as a meme. I have also spoken and discussed this with the husband of Mahinder ji," she said.
There were many women in that meme, and no comments were made against any individual, she asserted. Somebody had made a comment on the meme about many agitations taking place across the country, she said. Ranaut, however, said she regretted the misunderstanding that arose from the post.
