Kamal Haasan-Led MNM Holds Seat Sharing Talks With DMK

Chennai: Actor-Politician Kamal Haasan-led MNM on Wednesday held seat-sharing talks with the DMK for the forthcoming Assembly polls. The party's general secretary A Arunachalam, flanked by senior party colleagues, including former IPS officer A G Mourya, said he had given the details to the DMK committee led by its treasurer, T R Baalu, on how MNM would be able to strengthen the alliance in the state.

"Today, discussions were held between the DMK seat-sharing committee and the panel formed by Makkal Needhi Maiam. The discussion was around how MNM would be able to strengthen this alliance. We provided some data on that," Arunachalam told reporters at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters.

The DMK leaders informed us that the details would be presented to Chief Minister M K Stalin, he added.