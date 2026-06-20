ETV Bharat / state

Kamakhya Temple To Observe Ambubachi Mela From June 22; Thousands Of Devotees, Sadhus Expected

Guwahati: The annual Ambubachi Mela, one of India's largest spiritual gatherings, will begin on June 22 at Maa Kamakhya Temple atop Nilachal Hills in Guwahati, Assam. The festival marks the annual menstruation cycle of Goddess Kamakhya, which symbolises the fertility of Mother Earth.

Often referred to as the Mahakumbh of the East, the four-day festival attracts thousands of devotees, ascetics, Naga sadhus, and tantric practitioners from across the country, many of whom camp on Nilachal Hills throughout the event.

During Ambubachi, the sanctum sanctorum of the temple remains closed for three days as devotees believe the goddess undergoes her annual menstrual cycle. Worship resumes after the temple is ceremonially reopened following special purification rituals.

Clarifying a popular misconception associated with the festival, Bor Doloi Kabindra Prasad Sharma, one of the temple priests, said there is no truth to the belief that the waters of the Brahmaputra River turn red during Ambubachi.

Kamakhya Temple To Observe Ambubachi Mela From June 22 (ETV Bharat)

"There is nothing like the Brahmaputra turning red during Ambubachi. The temple's main sanctum remains closed for three days because we believe a divine event takes place during that period," Sharma told ETV Bharat.