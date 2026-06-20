Kamakhya Temple To Observe Ambubachi Mela From June 22; Thousands Of Devotees, Sadhus Expected
Unlike most Hindu temples, Kamakhya Temple does not house a physical idol of the deity, reports Kulageeta Saud
Published : June 20, 2026 at 10:31 PM IST
Guwahati: The annual Ambubachi Mela, one of India's largest spiritual gatherings, will begin on June 22 at Maa Kamakhya Temple atop Nilachal Hills in Guwahati, Assam. The festival marks the annual menstruation cycle of Goddess Kamakhya, which symbolises the fertility of Mother Earth.
Often referred to as the Mahakumbh of the East, the four-day festival attracts thousands of devotees, ascetics, Naga sadhus, and tantric practitioners from across the country, many of whom camp on Nilachal Hills throughout the event.
During Ambubachi, the sanctum sanctorum of the temple remains closed for three days as devotees believe the goddess undergoes her annual menstrual cycle. Worship resumes after the temple is ceremonially reopened following special purification rituals.
Clarifying a popular misconception associated with the festival, Bor Doloi Kabindra Prasad Sharma, one of the temple priests, said there is no truth to the belief that the waters of the Brahmaputra River turn red during Ambubachi.
"There is nothing like the Brahmaputra turning red during Ambubachi. The temple's main sanctum remains closed for three days because we believe a divine event takes place during that period," Sharma told ETV Bharat.
While the shrine remains closed, devotees gather outside the temple premises, spending the time in meditation, prayer, and devotional singing.
Unlike most Hindu temples, Kamakhya Temple does not house a physical idol of the deity. Instead, devotees worship a natural yoni-shaped stone fissure through which an underground spring continuously flows.
According to Hindu mythology, the temple is the spot where the yoni of Goddess Sati fell after Lord Shiva's cosmic dance of destruction, known as the Tandava. The shrine is regarded as one of the most sacred Shakti Peethas and is considered the spiritual centre of Shaktism in India.
Kamakhya Temple has long been associated with tantric traditions and is regarded as one of the country's most important centres of Tantric worship. During Ambubachi Mela, tantric practitioners perform rituals such as Vashikaran (attraction or influence rituals) and Shatkarma (the six tantric practices). They believe that the spiritually charged atmosphere during the festival enhances their spiritual powers, or siddhis.
One of the most revered offerings during the festival is the Angavastra, the red cloth used to cover the sacred stone inside the sanctum. The cloth is distributed as a blessed offering and is highly sought after by devotees and sadhus throughout the year.
The Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration has completed preparations for the annual festival. Temporary camps, shelter homes, and other facilities have been set up around Nilachal Hills to accommodate the large influx of pilgrims, ascetics, and visitors expected during the Ambubachi Mela. Authorities have also made arrangements to ensure smooth crowd management, accommodation, and essential services throughout the festival.
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