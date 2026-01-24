ETV Bharat / state

Kalyan Dombivali Civic Polls: Police Launch Manhunt After Two Shiv Sena(UBT) Corporators Go Missing

Kirti Rajan Dhone and Madhur Umesh Mhatre ( ETV Bharat )

Thane: The Kalyan unit of Shiv Sena (UBT) on Friday approached police claiming two of its newly-elected corporators, Madhur Umesh Mhatre and Kirti Rajan Dhone, cannot be contacted despite inquiries with family members, relatives and party office-bearers. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party won 11 seats in the January 15 Kalyan Dombivali civic polls. In his complaint to Kolsewadi police station, Shiv Sena (UBT) Kalyan district chief Sharad Shivraj Patil said all efforts to contact newly-elected corporators Madhur Umesh Mhatre and Kirti Rajan Dhone have been in vain. He sought registration of a missing person case and a fair investigation in the matter.