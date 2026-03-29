ETV Bharat / state

Kalyan Court Sentences Man To 10 Years RI For Sexually Assaulting Minor At Railway Station

Thane: A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy at a railway station in Navi Mumbai in 2019. Special judge V A Patravale of Kalyan court found the accused, Shrinivas Ramanna Reddy, guilty of charges under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A copy of the order passed on March 17 was made available on Sunday. Special public prosecutor Kadambini Khandagele informed that the incident occurred on the night of June 25, 2019, when the accused lured the victim, a homeless minor, to a dark area at Panvel railway station under the pretext of offering him a drug and sodomised him.

The prosecution examined eight witnesses and relied on CCTV footage and medical evidence, including the presence of blood stains on the accused's person, to prove the case.