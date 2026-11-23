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Kallakurichi MLA Case: Madras HC Demands Evidence; DMK Seeks Sanction To Prosecute TVK Minister Over ₹5-Crore Bribery Claim

Madras HC Justice V Lakshminarayanan questioned the basis for seeking registration of a case against TVK MLA C Arun Vignesh over allegations that he sent obscene text messages to Kallakurichi District Collector on November 10.. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Madras High Court has questioned the evidence behind allegations that ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam MLA C Arul Vignesh, representing Kallakurichi constituency, sent obscene messages to Kallakurichi District Collector, while the main opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has separately approached the Tamil Nadu Governor and Chief Secretary seeking permission to initiate legal proceedings against School Education Minister Rajmohan over his remarks about an alleged ₹5-crore offer for a government-appointed post.

The two developments have brought separate political and legal controversies into focus in Tamil Nadu.

Kallakurichi MLA Case

Hearing a petition filed by All India Anna DMK (AIADMK) South Chennai district legal wing deputy secretary and advocate R Trisuli, Justice V Lakshminarayanan questioned the basis for seeking registration of a case against Arun Vignesh over allegations that he sent obscene text messages to Kallakurichi District Collector on November 10.

The petitioner cited media reports alleging that the MLA had sent the messages and had also visited the officer's residence. He sought a direction to the police to register a case and investigate the matter, arguing that the evidence, including mobile phone records and CCTV footage, should be preserved.

The petition also alleged that the woman officer was reluctant to file a police complaint because of political pressure. It contended that the police could initiate a preliminary inquiry under Section 173(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) even in the absence of a formal complaint.

Ruling TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh denied the allegations, describing them as politically motivated. (ETV Bharat)

The MLA has denied the allegations, describing them as politically motivated.

Appearing for the police, Chief Public Prosecutor John Sathyan told the court that no complaint had been received from the any official.

The judge questioned the petitioner on what evidence established that the MLA had sent obscene messages and asked how the police could be expected to proceed when the woman concerned had not lodged a complaint.

The court also asked the government prosecutor to verify whether any representation had been submitted to the Chief Secretary. The matter was adjourned to November 24 for a report.

Permission To Proceed Against Rajmohan

In a separate development, the DMK has written to the Tamil Nadu Governor and Chief Secretary seeking the necessary sanction to initiate legal proceedings against School Education Minister A Rajmohan over his public remarks about an alleged ₹5-crore offer for the post of president of the Tamil Nadu Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram.

The issue dates back to the Tamil Nadu Day (November 1) celebrations held at the Government Museum in Egmore, Chennai. Speaking at the event, Rajmohan reportedly said that a person had offered him ₹5 crore to secure the post and that the proposal had been conveyed through Loyola Mani, chairman of the Tamil Nadu Textbook Corporation.