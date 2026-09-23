After Kalkaji Gangrape, LG Talks Tough On Security, Cleanliness Of Delhi Parks, Orders Safety Audit Within A Week
Special instructions have been issued to Delhi Police to enhance women's safety by deploying 'Pink Police' personnel near park premises.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu has taken strict measures to ensure the safety, cleanliness, and maintenance of public spaces—particularly parks—in the capital, Delhi.
This, after the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of a harrowing incident, involving the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl and the assault on her male friend at Aastha Kunj Park, near Kalkaji Temple in Southeast Delhi, which once again raised serious questions regarding women's safety and the policing system in the capital.
During a high-level meeting on Wednesday, the LG held detailed discussions with top officials from the MCD, Delhi Police, and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), directing them to complete a comprehensive safety audit of all parks in the national capital within one week.
At the crucial meeting held in the LG's office, Sandhu emphasised that safe, clean, and accessible parks are essential for providing a better quality of life to Delhi's citizens. The safety of the elderly, women, and children visiting these parks is paramount, and no negligence in this regard will be tolerated.
Special emphasis was placed on adequate lighting and security. The LG directed officials to ensure robust security arrangements alongside basic amenities in all parks.
Key Measures Include:
Adequate Lighting: High-mast lights and sufficient streetlights must be installed to eliminate dark spots inside parks and along surrounding paths.
Regular Patrolling: Security forces and local police must increase patrols to curb anti-social elements.
Cleanliness Drives: Proper waste management and regular cleaning must be ensured, so that people can enjoy a healthy environment.
Deployment Of 'Pink Police': Special instructions have been issued to Delhi Police to enhance women's safety and foster a secure, family-friendly atmosphere in the parks. The LG directed the police to strengthen beat patrolling in the areas surrounding parks. Also, to prioritise women's safety, instructions were given to deploy 'Pink Police' personnel near park premises, enabling women and young girls to walk in the parks without fear.
Assistance From RWAs & Private Institutions: Emphasis has been placed on a new initiative to transform the long-term maintenance and care of parks into a people's movement. Under this initiative, the DDA and MCD have been directed to explore possibilities for partnerships with local Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), private entities, and local educational institutions.
It is felt that not only will increased public participation improve park maintenance, but also foster a greater sense of responsibility among local citizens towards the green spaces in their vicinity. Experts believe this swift and firm administrative move will improve the condition of Delhi's parks and provide NCR residents with a safe, green, and clean environment. The pace of implementing these directives on the ground is expected to accelerate following a safety audit report, which is due within a week.
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