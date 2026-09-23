ETV Bharat / state

After Kalkaji Gangrape, LG Talks Tough On Security, Cleanliness Of Delhi Parks, Orders Safety Audit Within A Week

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu has taken strict measures to ensure the safety, cleanliness, and maintenance of public spaces—particularly parks—in the capital, Delhi.

This, after the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of a harrowing incident, involving the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl and the assault on her male friend at Aastha Kunj Park, near Kalkaji Temple in Southeast Delhi, which once again raised serious questions regarding women's safety and the policing system in the capital.

During a high-level meeting on Wednesday, the LG held detailed discussions with top officials from the MCD, Delhi Police, and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), directing them to complete a comprehensive safety audit of all parks in the national capital within one week.

At the crucial meeting held in the LG's office, Sandhu emphasised that safe, clean, and accessible parks are essential for providing a better quality of life to Delhi's citizens. The safety of the elderly, women, and children visiting these parks is paramount, and no negligence in this regard will be tolerated.

Special emphasis was placed on adequate lighting and security. The LG directed officials to ensure robust security arrangements alongside basic amenities in all parks.

Key Measures Include: