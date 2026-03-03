Kalinjar Fort Being Developed As Heritage Tourism Destination
The Fort has several ponds that stand out for water conservation and remain filled with water throughout the year.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
Banda: The Uttar Pradesh government is developing the Kalinjar Fort as a heritage tourism destination. Once the stronghold of Chandela Kings, Kalinjar or Banda Fort is perched on a hill in the Vindhya ranges. This Fort was also the site of Emperor Sher Shah Suri's death. It boasts of ponds that never dry up and remain filled with water throughout the year.
Sources disclosed that the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has approved a project worth Rs 12 crore for its renovation and development. Additionally, Rs 4 crore has been approved for decorative street lighting on Kalinjar-Panna and Kalinjar-Banda roads. Meanwhile, Rs 16 crore has been approved for paved walkways, an information centre, a tourist restroom, lighting, light and sound shows and security features. A new bus stand is also proposed near the Fort, allowing easy access to the tourists.
This Fort is also one of the country's largest and most inaccessible sites. Located in the Banda district of Bundelkhand, it has witnessed the passing of centuries. It was once the seat of power of the Chandela rulers. Located on the border of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, Kalinjar Fort stands at a distance of approximately 60 km from the Banda district headquarters. It is like a crown on a hill that is approximately 800 feet above the sea level, and its grandeur and splendour remain intact even today.
Built by the Chandela rulers in the sixth century, this Fort houses several palaces, ponds and temples. The paintings, carvings and reliefs on its walls are a major attraction. Various architectural styles can be seen here, including the Pratihara style, the Gupta style and the Panchayatana Nagara style.
Historian Shobharam Kashyap said, "Several rulers could not conquer the Kalinjar Fort, due to which it earned the reputation of being the invincible fort. Mahmud Ghaznavi, Humayun, Qutbuddin Aibak and Sher Shah Suri attacked the fort but were unable to conquer it. It is said that when Sher Shah Suri came to attack, a gunpowder shell fell on him, killing him."
There are mythological tales attached to this area. Kashyap said that it is believed that in the Satyayuga it was called Kirtinagar, in the Tretayuga it was called Madhyagarh, in the Dwaparyuga it was called Singhalgarh, and now in the Kaliyuga it is known as Kalinjar.
He said the western part houses an ancient Neelkanth temple, and the belief is that Lord Shiva came here after consuming the Halahal (Kalakut poison) produced during the churning of the ocean.
According to the temple priest and locals, the place where the Neelkanth temple stands was previously inhabited by Goddess Kali. After consuming the poison, Lord Shiva's throat found relief here, and he prayed to Goddess Kali to grant him this place, after which he resided here while the Goddess Kali went to Kolkata.
Kashyap further said that the Fort has several ponds that stand out for water conservation. They remain filled with water throughout the year. Water warrior Padma Shri Umashankar Pandey explained that the water collects during the rainy season.
"Each pond is associated with a mythological belief. This is why the tourists who visit here refrain from littering these ponds and perform rituals instead. These ponds are a prime example of water conservation, as there is no other source of water for these ponds besides rain," he said.
Another historian, Ravi Bhatt, explained that the fort is located approximately 98 km from Khajuraho, and after the Chittorgarh Fort, it has been among the most challenging for enemies to conquer. He claimed, "The history of this fort on the Kalinjar hill was first revealed to the world by the historians of the 16th century."
Bhatt said that it was ruled for the longest time by the Kings from the Chandela dynasty. He added that Mahmud Ghaznavi besieged the Fort in 1022 AD, Babur attacked it in 1526 AD, and Sher Shah Suri attacked it in 1545 AD. It has the reputation of not being monopolised by anyone for long. He added that the Neelkanth temple was built by the Chandela ruler Paramaditya Deva. The temple's distinctive feature is its massive 18-armed idol along with a Shivling made of blue stone. It is believed that Shiva defeated Kaal here.
The Fort has seven gates named the Lion Gate, Ganesh Gate, Chandi Gate, Swargarohan Gate, Hanuman Gate, Lal Gate and Nemi Gate. It is also famous for its colossal statue of Kaal Bhairav. It offers breathtaking views of the Vindhyachal mountain range.
