ETV Bharat / state

Kalinjar Fort Being Developed As Heritage Tourism Destination

Banda: The Uttar Pradesh government is developing the Kalinjar Fort as a heritage tourism destination. Once the stronghold of Chandela Kings, Kalinjar or Banda Fort is perched on a hill in the Vindhya ranges. This Fort was also the site of Emperor Sher Shah Suri's death. It boasts of ponds that never dry up and remain filled with water throughout the year.

Sources disclosed that the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has approved a project worth Rs 12 crore for its renovation and development. Additionally, Rs 4 crore has been approved for decorative street lighting on Kalinjar-Panna and Kalinjar-Banda roads. Meanwhile, Rs 16 crore has been approved for paved walkways, an information centre, a tourist restroom, lighting, light and sound shows and security features. A new bus stand is also proposed near the Fort, allowing easy access to the tourists.

This Fort is also one of the country's largest and most inaccessible sites. Located in the Banda district of Bundelkhand, it has witnessed the passing of centuries. It was once the seat of power of the Chandela rulers. Located on the border of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, Kalinjar Fort stands at a distance of approximately 60 km from the Banda district headquarters. It is like a crown on a hill that is approximately 800 feet above the sea level, and its grandeur and splendour remain intact even today.

Built by the Chandela rulers in the sixth century, this Fort houses several palaces, ponds and temples. The paintings, carvings and reliefs on its walls are a major attraction. Various architectural styles can be seen here, including the Pratihara style, the Gupta style and the Panchayatana Nagara style.

Historian Shobharam Kashyap said, "Several rulers could not conquer the Kalinjar Fort, due to which it earned the reputation of being the invincible fort. Mahmud Ghaznavi, Humayun, Qutbuddin Aibak and Sher Shah Suri attacked the fort but were unable to conquer it. It is said that when Sher Shah Suri came to attack, a gunpowder shell fell on him, killing him."

There are mythological tales attached to this area. Kashyap said that it is believed that in the Satyayuga it was called Kirtinagar, in the Tretayuga it was called Madhyagarh, in the Dwaparyuga it was called Singhalgarh, and now in the Kaliyuga it is known as Kalinjar.

He said the western part houses an ancient Neelkanth temple, and the belief is that Lord Shiva came here after consuming the Halahal (Kalakut poison) produced during the churning of the ocean.