Kalimpong To Launch Stargazing Tourism To Attract Visitors
To assess the feasibility of the innovative project, tourism department officials have already conducted site inspections in the Delo area that has been provisionally selected.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 7:46 PM IST
Kalimpong: In a novel initiative, the Kalimpong district administration will introduce stargazing tourism — or night-sky observation tourism to showcase its nocturnal charm.
Stargazing tourism is already popular in various parts of the country — particularly in Ladakh, the Spiti Valley, and the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat. The administration will replicate this successful model within the hill region. It believes that the implementation of this initiative will manifold the tourism appeal of the region's lesser-explored destinations.
To assess the feasibility of this project, officials from the tourism department have already conducted site inspections in the Delo area that has been provisionally selected. Officials said certain elevated pockets of Delo experience minimal light and air pollution. Consequently, the night sky remains remarkably clear and pristine. This environment is deemed absolutely ideal for observing celestial bodies and engaging in astronomical studies.
To enhance tourists' experience, several plans have been outlined at the administrative level. Modern, high-resolution telescopes will be installed to provide tourists with a crystal-clear view of the night sky. Local youths interested in astronomy will get special training to guide tourists in future.
Special provisions for astrophotography — where tourists can capture stunning images of the night sky — will also be made available.
Tourism experts believe that this initiative will not only boost the tourism industry's prospects but also play a significant role in strengthening the local economy and generating employment opportunities.
Tourism expert Raj Basu said, "Such innovative concepts will not only offer tourists thrilling experiences but also provide a new direction for the development of offbeat tourist destinations in the hills."
Biswajit Kundu, education officer at the North Bengal Science Centre, said, "The keen interest that the general public —particularly the younger generation — has in astronomy will undoubtedly contribute to the success of the tourism project."
Shaktiprasad Sharma, public relations officer of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), said detailed discussions regarding the matter are underway. "It will become a brand-new addition to the tourism map of the hills," he added.
Stakeholders in the ancillary sectors are hopeful that the success of the initiative will provide tourists the opportunity to unravel the mysteries of the nocturnal sky from the heart of Kalimpong as early as the upcoming Durga Puja season.
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