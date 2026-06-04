ETV Bharat / state

Kalimpong To Launch Stargazing Tourism To Attract Visitors

The implementation of this initiative will manifold the tourism appeal of the region's lesser-explored destinations. ( ETV Bharat )

Kalimpong: In a novel initiative, the Kalimpong district administration will introduce stargazing tourism — or night-sky observation tourism to showcase its nocturnal charm.

Stargazing tourism is already popular in various parts of the country — particularly in Ladakh, the Spiti Valley, and the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat. The administration will replicate this successful model within the hill region. It believes that the implementation of this initiative will manifold the tourism appeal of the region's lesser-explored destinations.

To assess the feasibility of this project, officials from the tourism department have already conducted site inspections in the Delo area that has been provisionally selected. Officials said certain elevated pockets of Delo experience minimal light and air pollution. Consequently, the night sky remains remarkably clear and pristine. This environment is deemed absolutely ideal for observing celestial bodies and engaging in astronomical studies.

To enhance tourists' experience, several plans have been outlined at the administrative level. Modern, high-resolution telescopes will be installed to provide tourists with a crystal-clear view of the night sky. Local youths interested in astronomy will get special training to guide tourists in future.

Special provisions for astrophotography — where tourists can capture stunning images of the night sky — will also be made available.