ETV Bharat / state

Kalighat Temple: Sabarna Roy Chowdhury Family Approaches District Judge Over Missing Strongroom Key, Other Issues

Kolkata: The Sabarna Roy Chowdhury family has approached the Alipore district judge over various issues concerning the Kalighat Temple, including the key to the strong box, missing since 1980.

Family member Debarshi Roy Chowdhury claims long-standing questions regarding the temple remain unanswered, as there is a lack of transparency in temple management, leading to the failure to implement court orders.

"My family has a long-standing relationship with the Kalighat Temple. At one time, approximately 595 bighas were donated to it. Currently, that property has shrunk to merely 18 kathas. Where did the rest of the land go? How was the status of that property altered?" he asked

Roy Chowdhury said the most pressing question right now concerns the keys to the temple's strongbox or lockers. "The key to one of the temple's lockers at the State Bank of India (SBI) has been missing since 1980. The current status of any valuables, jewellery or assets that might be inside that locker. We have also demanded answers on whether any investigation was conducted into the missing key," he added.

Questioning the accounting of daily donations and jewellery received by the temple, he said that it is essential to clarify where a complete record of these donations is kept, how the donation figures are documented, and whether regular audits are conducted.

He alleges that neither the government nor the court possesses these records. "Where is the account of the daily influx of jewellery and cash? Where are the audit reports? The government does not have these records, nor does the Supreme Court. People donate to the Goddess, not to any specific individual. Why, then, should there be no accounting for that money?" he asked.

Questioning the administrative structure of the temple, the family claims that the last election for the temple committee was held in 2014. Although rules mandate periodic elections, none have taken place after that.

Roy Chowdhury pointed out that two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) concerning the temple have been filed in the Calcutta High Court since 2005. Despite multiple directives, not all have been implemented. "Court orders regarding inventory management, temple administration, and elections are being disregarded," he said.