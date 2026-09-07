Kalighat Temple: Sabarna Roy Chowdhury Family Approaches District Judge Over Missing Strongroom Key, Other Issues
Family member Debarshi Roy Chowdhury said it is essential to clarify whether a complete record of donations is kept and a regular audit is conducted.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Kolkata: The Sabarna Roy Chowdhury family has approached the Alipore district judge over various issues concerning the Kalighat Temple, including the key to the strong box, missing since 1980.
Family member Debarshi Roy Chowdhury claims long-standing questions regarding the temple remain unanswered, as there is a lack of transparency in temple management, leading to the failure to implement court orders.
"My family has a long-standing relationship with the Kalighat Temple. At one time, approximately 595 bighas were donated to it. Currently, that property has shrunk to merely 18 kathas. Where did the rest of the land go? How was the status of that property altered?" he asked
Roy Chowdhury said the most pressing question right now concerns the keys to the temple's strongbox or lockers. "The key to one of the temple's lockers at the State Bank of India (SBI) has been missing since 1980. The current status of any valuables, jewellery or assets that might be inside that locker. We have also demanded answers on whether any investigation was conducted into the missing key," he added.
Questioning the accounting of daily donations and jewellery received by the temple, he said that it is essential to clarify where a complete record of these donations is kept, how the donation figures are documented, and whether regular audits are conducted.
He alleges that neither the government nor the court possesses these records. "Where is the account of the daily influx of jewellery and cash? Where are the audit reports? The government does not have these records, nor does the Supreme Court. People donate to the Goddess, not to any specific individual. Why, then, should there be no accounting for that money?" he asked.
Questioning the administrative structure of the temple, the family claims that the last election for the temple committee was held in 2014. Although rules mandate periodic elections, none have taken place after that.
Roy Chowdhury pointed out that two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) concerning the temple have been filed in the Calcutta High Court since 2005. Despite multiple directives, not all have been implemented. "Court orders regarding inventory management, temple administration, and elections are being disregarded," he said.
He alleged that they have long been demanding a clear display of the temple's history in Bengali, Hindi, and English within its premises. Information on the temple's date of construction, the evolution of its current structure, and the historical connections of specific families or individuals should be made available to visitors.
The family member alleged that temple visitors are being charged exorbitantly. "People visiting Kalighat from various parts of the country have contacted me to report financial harassment at the temple. Demands ranging from Rs 4,000 to as much as Rs 10,000 are being made from visitors," he added.
However, he has not publicly provided any specific documents or concrete evidence to substantiate these allegations.
He said the letter on these matters was sent to the district judge on March 16. "Given the district judge's role as the chairman of the temple management committee, the complaint was lodged with him first," he added.
The family also claims to have informed the West Bengal Chief Minister about their other demands. "If no response is received, we might approach the Calcutta High Court," he added.
The connection between the Roy Chowdhury family and the history of Kalighat is evident in historical records. Available records with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation show that Santosh Roy, a descendant of the Sabarna Roy Chowdhury family, built the Kali temple in 1809.
The tourism department has also confirmed that the construction of the current temple structure was completed in 1809 under the patronage of the Sabarna family.
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