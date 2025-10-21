ETV Bharat / state

Kali Puja Started By Muslim Cop At Durgapur Police Station Premises Celebrated With Great Fervour

Locals say Bakhtiyar Hossain was the officer-in-charge (OC) of Durgapur police station in the 1950s. At that time, Durgapur, today's industrial city, was covered by dense forests of Sal-Pial-Botan-Mango trees and was known as a violence-hit area. OC Hossain received information about a gathering of robbers in the Kamalpur forests and went out with a team.

Presently, the puja is performed by Kali Sadhan Acharya, who has been the priest of this temple for the last 10 years. "A very interesting history is associated with this Kali Puja. When I first came here I heard that a non-Hindu police officer, Bakhtiyar Hossain, had started this Kali Puja after being miraculously rescued by a woman when attacked by robbers in Kamalpur forests," Acharya said.

Durgapur: In a yet another instance of communal harmony, a Kali Puja organised at a temple inside the premises of a police station in the Asansol-Durgapur Commissionerate area was started by a Muslim cop.

However, robbers launched a sudden attack and during a gunfight that ensued, he was left alone. The robbers surrounded him and he fell on the ground severely injured. The robbers thought he had died so they left the spot. In the meantime, a woman wearing a red and white sari appeared there, she brought water from a reservoir in the Kamalpur forest and gave it to Hossain to drink. She helped him regain consciousness and then disappeared.

Hossain somehow returned to the police station. Some days later, he received a divine instruction in his dream to start Kali Puja and use water from Kamalpur forest in the puja.

Under the OC's instruction, a temple was set up in the premises of the police station and an idol of Goddess Kali was installed. Along with daily worship, Kali Puja is organised in a grand manner since then.

Idol of Goddess Kali (ETV Bharat)

Every year, during Kali Puja, the entire police station is decorated with lights and flowers. Local resident Bishwanath Roy said, "I heard the history of this Kali Puja from my uncles and cousins ​​in the neighbourhood. Although the temple is inside the premises of the police station, many people from nearby areas come to this temple regularly to offer puja. A huge crowd gathers on the occasion of Kali Puja. We believe that one who prays before Goddess Kali at this temple gets his wishes fulfilled."

Former OC of Durgapur Police Station, currently Circle Inspector (B) Pintu Mukherjee said, "We have heard the history of the origin of this Kali Puja. For many years, puja is being organised with great devotion. Even now, water from Kamalpur is brought for puja. Apart from police personnel, many common people come to this Kali temple every day to offer their puja."