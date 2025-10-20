ETV Bharat / state

Kali Puja Preparations Reach Final Stage At Odisha's Historic Kalibadi Temple

Sambalpur: With Kali Puja just around the corner, preparations at the Kali Temple in Kalibadi on VSS Marg in Odisha’s Sambalpur have entered the final phase, drawing the attention of over 1,000 devotees for the 109th consecutive year of this revered Bengali tradition rooted in a British-era legacy.

Since the colonial period, when Bengali contractors and lawyers first settled in Sambalpur for work, the community has preserved its spiritual heritage through the ritual.

According to the priest of the temple, on Diwali, the puja starts from 9 pm and continues till dawn. The devotees stay awake all night as Goddess Kali is worshipped here in full Bengali rituals as per the Kalika Purana.

Ganesh Chakravarthy, a devotee, said, "Every year, the annual Kali Puja is held on Diwali. The puja starts at 9 pm and continues throughout the night.”

The temple priest said, "On the remaining days, the daily worship of the Goddess Kali is different. Goddess Kali is worshipped daily from 6 am, and then food offerings are made at 12 noon. Then the temple is closed till 4 pm. Further, the temple remains open from 4 pm to 9:30 pm, and the Maha Aarti is performed at 7 pm." This temple is believed to be the oldest Kali temple, he added.