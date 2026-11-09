ETV Bharat / state

Kali Puja And Diwali: Same Night, Different Traditions Of Faith

Bengalis, living in Bengaluru, said the Kali Puja and Diwali celebrations had distinct forms of worship but shared a broader spiritual message. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: The new moon night of Kartik holds special religious significance across India, but the traditions observed on this occasion vary from region to region. While Diwali is widely celebrated with Lakshmi-Ganesha Puja, Bengali communities mark the same night with Kali Puja, dedicated to Goddess Kali.

Both festivals fall on Kartik Amavasya, but differ in their principal deities, rituals and mythological associations, reflecting India's diverse religious and cultural traditions.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Payel Sengupta, a Bengali living in Bengaluru for long, said the two celebrations had distinct forms of worship but shared a broader spiritual message.

"Diwali and Kali Puja are celebrated on the same night, but their religious significance and forms of worship are different. Both, however, represent the victory of divine power over evil and the triumph of good over darkness," she said.

Kali Puja: Worship Of The Power Of Shakti

Kali Puja is particularly popular in West Bengal, Assam and Tripura, and is also observed in parts of Odisha and by Bengali communities elsewhere in India and abroad.

Dedicated to Goddess Kali, a fierce manifestation of Shakti (energy), the festival celebrates divine power, protection, courage and the destruction of evil.

One of the traditions associated with the Goddess draws on the legend of her battle against the demon Raktabija. Unlike the evening Lakshmi Puja observed in many parts of India, Kali Puja rituals are generally performed late at night and may continue beyond midnight.

Devotees offer red hibiscus flowers, fruits, sweets and traditional food to the Goddess. Elaborately decorated pandals featuring Kali idols are set up, while temples and homes are illuminated with lamps and lights. Some traditions also incorporate tantric rituals.

Diwali: Worship Of Lakshmi And Ganesha

In many other parts of India, the principal Diwali night is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity, and Lord Ganesha, who is worshipped for wisdom and the removal of obstacles.