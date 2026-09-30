ETV Bharat / state

Kalaburagi Tur Dal Enters Maldives Market, Karnataka Farmers To Gain 30% Premium

Known as Karnataka's 'pigeonpea bowl', Kalaburagi has more than 1.5 lakh hectares under the crop. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Karnataka's GI-tagged Kalaburagi Tur Dal has entered a new international market, with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) facilitating the export of a one-tonne consignment to the Maldives.

The consignment was exported by Mysuru-based Silken Global Exports and Imports through its Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO)-led brand by the maritime route.

The initiative is aimed at expanding overseas markets for GI-tagged agricultural products and bringing farmers and FPOs closer to export-oriented value chains.

A major advantage of the initiative is better price realisation, as farmers can fetch around Rs 82 per kg through the export-linked chain compared with the prevailing market price of about Rs 60 per kg, providing a significant premium of 30%.

Hanumanthappa, vice-chancellor of the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) in Raichur, told ETV Bharat that international trade at a premium could augment farmers' incomes and strengthen the region's pulse economy.

"Certainly, the export of Kalaburagi Tur Dal at a 30% higher premium price to the Maldives and other countries can improve farmers' income through international trade and higher prices," he added.

The region's calcium-and potassium-rich soil also contributes to the dal's characteristics. (ETV Bharat)

Known as Karnataka's 'pigeonpea bowl', Kalaburagi has more than 1.5 lakh hectares under the crop. The district has around 250 dal mills, each capable of processing roughly 10 to 15 tonnes a day. Annual tur arrivals in the district are estimated at 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh tonnes.

Kalaburagi Tur Dal received its Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2019 through the joint efforts of UAS Raichur and Karnataka State Pulses Abhivridhi Mandali Limited (KSPAML). The GI identity helps protect tur grown within the designated geographical region from being marketed falsely under the Kalaburagi name.