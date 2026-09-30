Kalaburagi Tur Dal Enters Maldives Market, Karnataka Farmers To Gain 30% Premium
The University of Agricultural Sciences, Raichur, VC Hanumanthappa said that international trade at a premium could augment farmers' incomes and strengthen the region's pulse economy
Published : September 30, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka's GI-tagged Kalaburagi Tur Dal has entered a new international market, with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) facilitating the export of a one-tonne consignment to the Maldives.
The consignment was exported by Mysuru-based Silken Global Exports and Imports through its Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO)-led brand by the maritime route.
The initiative is aimed at expanding overseas markets for GI-tagged agricultural products and bringing farmers and FPOs closer to export-oriented value chains.
A major advantage of the initiative is better price realisation, as farmers can fetch around Rs 82 per kg through the export-linked chain compared with the prevailing market price of about Rs 60 per kg, providing a significant premium of 30%.
Hanumanthappa, vice-chancellor of the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) in Raichur, told ETV Bharat that international trade at a premium could augment farmers' incomes and strengthen the region's pulse economy.
"Certainly, the export of Kalaburagi Tur Dal at a 30% higher premium price to the Maldives and other countries can improve farmers' income through international trade and higher prices," he added.
Known as Karnataka's 'pigeonpea bowl', Kalaburagi has more than 1.5 lakh hectares under the crop. The district has around 250 dal mills, each capable of processing roughly 10 to 15 tonnes a day. Annual tur arrivals in the district are estimated at 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh tonnes.
Kalaburagi Tur Dal received its Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2019 through the joint efforts of UAS Raichur and Karnataka State Pulses Abhivridhi Mandali Limited (KSPAML). The GI identity helps protect tur grown within the designated geographical region from being marketed falsely under the Kalaburagi name.
Hanumanthappa said the dal is known for its distinctive taste, aroma, shelf life and milling quality. Its spherical grain produces premium-quality patka dal, while its cooking time is shorter than other varieties.
The region's calcium-and potassium-rich soil also contributes to its characteristics. Historical references cited by the university indicate pigeonpea cultivation in the Kalaburagi region dating back centuries.
Crop Central to Kalaburagi's Agro-Economy
Red gram is widely cultivated as a main crop or intercrop alongside other crops such as jowar, Bengal gram and sunflower. The local variety matures in about 145 to 150 days and is largely rainfed, requiring relatively fewer external inputs.
Being a leguminous crop, it also helps improve soil fertility by fixing atmospheric nitrogen and adding organic matter, making it useful in crop rotation.
FPOs Key to Building a Global Brand
APEDA plays a key role in certification and agricultural exports, while KSPAML helps protect the geographical identity and certification of authentic Kalaburagi Tur Dal.
Hanumanthappa said institutions such as UAS Raichur and KSPAML could further build the product's national and international identity by increasing productivity, encouraging value-added products and preventing misuse of the GI name.
"The strategy includes organising farmers into FPOs, developing processed products under farmer-owned brands, improving packaging, enforcing GI intellectual property rights and forming an association of dal millers to maintain quality and expand processing capacity. Farmers must also be made aware of the commercial benefits of GI protection," he said.
The shipment to Maldives is expected to pave the way for regular exports, giving Karnataka farmers and FPOs sustained access to international buyers while demonstrating how GI-tagged farm products can move beyond local markets into higher-value global supply chains.
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