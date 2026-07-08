ETV Bharat / state

Kalaburagi: Constable On Duty Dies By Suicide In Police Vehicle

Kalaburagi: An Armed Reserve Police Force constable, who was on duty in the city's Jagath Circle, died by suicide while on duty on Tuesday night.

The deceased constable has been identified as Shivakumar Naribol (32) of Mavanur village in Jewargi taluk. Shivakumar, who was on duty at Jagath Circle, died by suicide while sitting in a police vehicle around 9 PM on Tuesday. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Senior officers, including City Police Commissioner S D Sharanappa, DCPs Shaalu and Praveen Nayak, and ACP Sharanabasappa Subedar, visited the scene and conducted an inspection. SOCO, forensic and ballistic teams inspected the scene and collected evidence.