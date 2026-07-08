Kalaburagi: Constable On Duty Dies By Suicide In Police Vehicle
The Kalaburagi Police Commissioner said that the deceased constable was mentally distressed due to personal reasons for the past few days.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 6:25 PM IST
Kalaburagi: An Armed Reserve Police Force constable, who was on duty in the city's Jagath Circle, died by suicide while on duty on Tuesday night.
The deceased constable has been identified as Shivakumar Naribol (32) of Mavanur village in Jewargi taluk. Shivakumar, who was on duty at Jagath Circle, died by suicide while sitting in a police vehicle around 9 PM on Tuesday. He is survived by his wife and two children.
Senior officers, including City Police Commissioner S D Sharanappa, DCPs Shaalu and Praveen Nayak, and ACP Sharanabasappa Subedar, visited the scene and conducted an inspection. SOCO, forensic and ballistic teams inspected the scene and collected evidence.
Shivakumar, who joined the police department in 2016, had previously served in the Bangalore Rural district. He was later transferred to the Kalaburagi City Police Commissionerate in February 2026.
Police Commissioner Sharanappa said, "According to preliminary information, it is learnt that he was mentally distressed due to personal reasons for the past few days. Further legal action will be taken based on the complaint filed by the family."
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.