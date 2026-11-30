ETV Bharat / state

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Issues Whip To Abhishek In Name Of TMC Parliamentary Party Ahead Of Special Session

New Delhi: Amid a dispute over the status of 20 Lok Sabha members who announced their merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who is part of the group, on Sunday issued a three-line whip to Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress's Lok Sabha leader, directing him to vote in favour of the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026.

The whip, issued on the letterhead of the All India Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party and addressed to Abhishek Banerjee, is signed by Ghosh Dastidar in her capacity as the TMC's Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha.

In the communication, she directed Banerjee to be present in the House from 11 am on November 30 and December 1 and remain there until voting on the delimitation bill concludes. It also specifically asked him to vote in favour of the motions to consider and pass the bill.

The development comes a day after Abhishek Banerjee issued a three-line whip to all TMC Lok Sabha MPs, directing them to remain present in the House from November 30 to December 4 and support the party's stand on the business listed for the sittings.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Abhishek had questioned the status of the 20 MPs who announced a merger with the little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), saying they continued to be listed as TMC MPs in parliamentary records.

"You broke 20 MPs from TMC, but as per the parliamentary bulletin, they continue to be TMC MPs," he said. On Sunday, Abhishek also wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, asking him not to allow the 20 MPs to participate in voting during the upcoming sittings as disqualification petitions against them remain pending. He also sought an urgent review of the separate seating arrangements provided to them in the House.

In his letter, he said the 20 MPs, elected on AITC tickets, should not be allowed to vote during sittings until a final decision is taken on the disqualification proceedings. He pointed out that the Lok Sabha website shows the TMC's strength as 28, including the 20 MPs who claim to have merged with NCPI.