Bundi’s Kajli Teej: A 200-Year-Old Tale Of Valour, Royal Tradition And Faith
Apart from royal processions and historical legends, Teej is also about the worship of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 9:48 PM IST
Bundi: It is that time of the year in Rajasthan when each city beams with colours and grand processions to celebrate the age-old traditions. One of them is Kajli Teej that is steeped in history, folklore and royal tradition. With a nearly 200-year-old story attached to its grand celebrations, a popular saying in Bundi, a city in Rajasthan goes, "The real Teej procession comes out in Bundi, while the one in Jaipur is the imitation."
The story behind this festival is of Balwant Singh, a courtier of Gothra estate under the erstwhile Bundi princely state, who, according to local tradition, brought the idol of Teej Mata from Jaipur to Bundi.
According to historian Purushottam Pareek, Balwant Singh once witnessed the grand Teej procession in Jaipur. He was impressed by its royal splendour, including elephants, horses, bands and large crowds of devotees. It is said that he felt that Bundi too should have a similarly grand procession dedicated to Teej Mata.
On the day of the Teej procession, Balwant Singh travelled to Jaipur. According to the popular account, he launched an attack on the procession organised by the Jaipur royal household and brought the idol of Teej Mata back to Bundi. The idol was later handed over to Maharaja Ram Singh.
The incident is regarded locally as the episode that gave Bundi’s Kajli Teej its distinctive identity. Following the incident, Teej Mata’s procession was organised in Bundi which continues till date.
Balbhadra Singh, a member of the Kapren family associated with the former Bundi princely state, said that the Teej Mata idol in Jaipur at the time was believed to have been made of gold. According to popular belief, the same original idol is still housed in Bundi.
He said the idol currently used in Jaipur’s Teej procession is not the original one, but the procession continues there as part of the tradition. Former royal family member Rohini Kumari said Teej holds an important place in the traditions of the Bundi royal household. She said the royal family has not celebrated Gangaur for many years, and the practice is associated with a tragic incident of Jait Sagar.
According to Rohini Kumari, a boat overturned during a boating outing at Jait Sagar on the occasion of Gangaur, reportedly after elephants were involved in the incident. Several people drowned along with the Gangaur idols.
Following the tragedy, a tradition of mourning, locally referred to as ‘aanth’, became associated with Gangaur in the royal household. While the royal tradition of celebrating Gangaur came to an end, the worship of Teej Mata and the grand procession dedicated to her continued.
Apart from royal processions and historical legends, Teej is also about the worship of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It holds special significance for women. The festival is traditionally associated with prayers for marital happiness, love, family prosperity and the long life of husbands.
Although the princely era ended and administrative systems changed after Independence, Bundi's Teej tradition continued. According to Balbhadra Singh, the last royal Teej procession was organised in 1947 by Bundi’s final ruler, Maharaj Colonel Bahadur Singh.
After that, responsibility for organising the Teej Mata procession shifted to the government and the municipal council. While the royal family's direct role diminished, the grandeur of the procession and the festival’s popularity remained intact.
The Bundi Municipal Council now carries forward the tradition as part of the Kajli Teej Festival. Teej Mata’s procession is taken out on two days, drawing visitors from neighbouring areas and beyond.
Historian Purushottam Pareek said Bundi’s historic Kajli Teej tradition deserves greater recognition on the national and international tourism map. He said, the festival is different in the way religious faith and history come together during the celebrations. While women worship Teej Mata, the grand procession through the city streets is to show the city's royal past and cultural heritage.
This year, the Bundi Kajli Teej Festival is being organised from August 31 to September 14.
Bundi Municipal Council Commissioner Brijesh Roy said preparations for the festival had been underway for nearly two months to make the event grand. The fairground has been developed according to a new layout. Roads have been constructed and the ground levelled after laying granular sub-base material. Drainage channels have also been built to prevent waterlogging during rainfall.
Arrangements for amusement rides, parking, temporary shops and other facilities have been made through the tendering process.
Festival schedule
According to officials, the main events will include:
- August 31: Teej Mata procession
- September 1: Second Teej Mata procession and Algoza programme
- September 2: Programme by schoolchildren
- September 3: Cultural programme by the Tourism Department
- September 4: Janmashtami tableau
- September 5: Rajasthani poets’ conference
- September 6: Bhajan evening
- September 8: Cultural entertainment programme
- September 9: Rajasthani cultural programme
- September 10: Patriotic programme
- September 11: Cultural programme
- September 12: Bollywood Night
- September 13: All-India poets’ conference and Star Night
- September 14: Award ceremony and closing function
Read More: