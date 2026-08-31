ETV Bharat / state

Bundi’s Kajli Teej: A 200-Year-Old Tale Of Valour, Royal Tradition And Faith

Bundi: It is that time of the year in Rajasthan when each city beams with colours and grand processions to celebrate the age-old traditions. One of them is Kajli Teej that is steeped in history, folklore and royal tradition. With a nearly 200-year-old story attached to its grand celebrations, a popular saying in Bundi, a city in Rajasthan goes, "The real Teej procession comes out in Bundi, while the one in Jaipur is the imitation."

The story behind this festival is of Balwant Singh, a courtier of Gothra estate under the erstwhile Bundi princely state, who, according to local tradition, brought the idol of Teej Mata from Jaipur to Bundi.

Bundi’s Kajli Teej: A 200-Year-Old Tale Of Valour, Royal Tradition And Faith (ETV Bharat)

According to historian Purushottam Pareek, Balwant Singh once witnessed the grand Teej procession in Jaipur. He was impressed by its royal splendour, including elephants, horses, bands and large crowds of devotees. It is said that he felt that Bundi too should have a similarly grand procession dedicated to Teej Mata.

On the day of the Teej procession, Balwant Singh travelled to Jaipur. According to the popular account, he launched an attack on the procession organised by the Jaipur royal household and brought the idol of Teej Mata back to Bundi. The idol was later handed over to Maharaja Ram Singh.

Bundi’s Kajli Teej: A 200-Year-Old Tale Of Valour, Royal Tradition And Faith (ETV Bharat)

The incident is regarded locally as the episode that gave Bundi’s Kajli Teej its distinctive identity. Following the incident, Teej Mata’s procession was organised in Bundi which continues till date.

Balbhadra Singh, a member of the Kapren family associated with the former Bundi princely state, said that the Teej Mata idol in Jaipur at the time was believed to have been made of gold. According to popular belief, the same original idol is still housed in Bundi.

He said the idol currently used in Jaipur’s Teej procession is not the original one, but the procession continues there as part of the tradition. Former royal family member Rohini Kumari said Teej holds an important place in the traditions of the Bundi royal household. She said the royal family has not celebrated Gangaur for many years, and the practice is associated with a tragic incident of Jait Sagar.