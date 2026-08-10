ETV Bharat / state

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026: Pilgrims Reach Tanakpur In Uttarakhand

Khatima: The last group of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 made its arrival at Tanakpur in Champawat district of Uttarakhand on Sunday evening.

The last group, which consisted of 28 men and 16 women who belonged to 12 different states, was welcomed with a traditional drink made of local flowers, Burans(rhododendron) and Malta (citrus) by TRC officials along with members of Maa Purnagiri Environment Conservation Committee and some local kids.

Uttar Pradesh had the largest number of participants in the last group with 11 pilgrims, while Gujarat had 10 pilgrims, Rajasthan had five, Maharashtra four, Delhi four, Jharkhand two, Madhya Pradesh two, Tamil Nadu two, while Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand and West Bengal contributed with one pilgrim each.