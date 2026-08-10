Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026: Pilgrims Reach Tanakpur In Uttarakhand
The last group, which consisted of 28 men and 16 women from 12 different states, was welcomed with a traditional drink made of local flowers.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 3:46 AM IST|
Updated : August 10, 2026 at 4:00 AM IST
Khatima: The last group of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 made its arrival at Tanakpur in Champawat district of Uttarakhand on Sunday evening.
The last group, which consisted of 28 men and 16 women who belonged to 12 different states, was welcomed with a traditional drink made of local flowers, Burans(rhododendron) and Malta (citrus) by TRC officials along with members of Maa Purnagiri Environment Conservation Committee and some local kids.
Uttar Pradesh had the largest number of participants in the last group with 11 pilgrims, while Gujarat had 10 pilgrims, Rajasthan had five, Maharashtra four, Delhi four, Jharkhand two, Madhya Pradesh two, Tamil Nadu two, while Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand and West Bengal contributed with one pilgrim each.
The batch includes people of different ages, starting with the youngest participant – 21-year-old Jay Raghuvir Bhai Dangar of Gujarat – and ending with 67-year-old Alok Kumar of Rajasthan as the eldest. Pilgrims thanked the concerned authorities both at the centre and the states for making travel arrangements smooth for them.
With 49 pilgrims making up the first batch of the 2026 Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, initiated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on July 5, the yatra will come to an end on Monday morning as the last batch leaves from Tanakpur.