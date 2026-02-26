Kadiyam Nurseries: Swapping Pest-Ridden Soil For Coco Peat Innovation
Coco peat, a biodegradable growing medium made from processed coconut husks, is a godsend for cultivators in Kadiyam of East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.
Kadiyam: Plants thrive in good soil, but what happens when the soil is exhausted? Simple! Import truckloads of good soil from other states! But that creates two problems. One is the cost of importing the soil. Two, what if microbes and pests from other regions take hold in Andhra Pradesh?
In this backdrop, research is being carried out on alternatives to soil, especially coco-peat, to grow plants. These details were shared by M Lakshmipathi, scientist at the Flower Research Centre in Vemagiri, in an interaction with ETV Bharat.
Kadiyam, in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, has been known for decades for its extensive plant nurseries, watered by the Godavari River. But villagers facing the challenge of growing plants in soil stripped of nutrients began importing topsoil from other areas.
Now, scientists say imported soil has brought pests such as leaf curl and yellow spot to nurseries.
M. Lakshmipathi, a scientist at the Flower Research Centre in Vemagiri, said soil worth lakhs of rupees is being imported from northern regions.
“If this soil carries pests, it can seriously affect plant growth. Pests like leaf curl and yellow spot can spread rapidly, leading to unavoidable losses,” the scientist said.
Flower gardens are extensively cultivated in mandals such as Kadiam, Alamuru, Rajahmundry Rural, Prathipadu, Amalapuram, Ambajipeta, and Atreyapuram.
Coco peat, a biodegradable growing medium made from processed coconut husks, is proving to be a godsend for cultivators here. “We are growing certain varieties of plants using rice husk, paper mill sludge, oil palm waste, and coco-peat, along with rice husk and vermicompost,” Lakshmipathi said.
Plants grow very well in coco peat. Many countries have already achieved encouraging results using coco peat. As it is lightweight, transportation is not expensive.
“Moreover, the chances of pest infestation are much lower,” Lakshmipathi said. He pointed out that nematode infestation of soil is high in areas such as Kothapeta, Kadiam, Velicheru, and Prathipadu.
Plants such as Chamomile and Spathiphyllum are now being grown without soil. “The results are promising. With biocontrol methods and by supplying the required water and micronutrients, plant growth is healthy and stable,” he said.
Lessons from other states
States such as Karnataka are actively encouraging the establishment of bio-centres for plant production. As a result, farmers there are producing pest-free plants in large numbers. There are nearly 1,500 tissue culture centres operating in Bengaluru and Hosur.
Gujarat and Maharashtra are following the same path. “These governments are supporting farmers by providing subsidies for polyhouse structures, seeds, and tools. Unfortunately, farmers in our state are still hesitant to adopt tissue culture methods. This technology can ensure pest-free and high-quality plant production,” Lakshmipathi said. Experts believe that with proper government support and increased farmer awareness, soil-less cultivation could become a game-changer for nurseries in the future.
