Kadiyam Nurseries: Swapping Pest-Ridden Soil For Coco Peat Innovation

Kadiyam: Plants thrive in good soil, but what happens when the soil is exhausted? Simple! Import truckloads of good soil from other states! But that creates two problems. One is the cost of importing the soil. Two, what if microbes and pests from other regions take hold in Andhra Pradesh?

In this backdrop, research is being carried out on alternatives to soil, especially coco-peat, to grow plants. These details were shared by M Lakshmipathi, scientist at the Flower Research Centre in Vemagiri, in an interaction with ETV Bharat.

Kadiyam, in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, has been known for decades for its extensive plant nurseries, watered by the Godavari River. But villagers facing the challenge of growing plants in soil stripped of nutrients began importing topsoil from other areas.

Now, scientists say imported soil has brought pests such as leaf curl and yellow spot to nurseries.

M. Lakshmipathi, a scientist at the Flower Research Centre in Vemagiri, said soil worth lakhs of rupees is being imported from northern regions.

“If this soil carries pests, it can seriously affect plant growth. Pests like leaf curl and yellow spot can spread rapidly, leading to unavoidable losses,” the scientist said.

Flower gardens are extensively cultivated in mandals such as Kadiam, Alamuru, Rajahmundry Rural, Prathipadu, Amalapuram, Ambajipeta, and Atreyapuram.