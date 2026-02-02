ETV Bharat / state

Kadapa Bulls Hit The Jackpot At Morjampadu Stone-Pulling Races In Andhra Pradesh

Machavaram: The national-level bullock cart races organised at Morjampadu as part of the annual Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyanam festival concluded on Sunday with great enthusiasm and festive fervour. The final day witnessed intense competition in the stone-pulling events, drawing large crowds from nearby villages and districts.

In the Seniors (Jackpot) category, the bulls owned by Chandra Obul Reddy of Chowtapalli in Proddatur mandal, YSR Kadapa district, emerged victorious by pulling the boulder to an impressive distance of 3,042.9 feet, securing the first prize. The second prize was won by the bulls of Sunki Surendra Reddy from Huzurnagar in Suryapet district, Telangana, which pulled the stone for 3,013.7 feet. The third prize went to Boreddy Keshavareddy of Pedakottala village in Nandyal district, whose bulls covered a distance of 3,002.9 feet.

Owners of the winning bulls were presented with attractive prizes, including a Royal Enfield motorcycle, an HF Deluxe motorcycle, along with cash rewards, much to the delight of participants and spectators.

In the Juniors category, the competition was equally thrilling. The bulls owned by Athota Sirisha and Sivakrishna Chowdary from Vetapalem in Chunduru mandal, Bapatla district, secured the first place by pulling the bounder for a distance of 3,210 feet.

Second place was bagged by Ipparla Chinavenkateswarlu of Bapulapadu near Hanuman Junction in Krishna district, whose oxen covered 2,780 feet. The third prize went to Pothina Dakshith Chowdary from Kondapatur village in Kakumanu mandal, Guntur district, with a distance of 2,400 feet.