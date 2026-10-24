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Outrage Among Panka Community Members Over 'Kachandevi' Ritual During President's Visit To Bastar

The community leaders addressing the media ( ETV Bharat )

Jagdalpur: The Panka community of Chhattisgarh's Bastar on Saturday alleged that President Droupadi Murmu was introduced to a fake 'Kachandevi' during the Dussehra exhibition recently.

Pihu, a virgin girl from the Panka community, performed several difficult rituals, including pujas and rituals. However, it did not go down well with the community which claimed Pihu is not a 'Kachandevi'. Accusing the administration of bias and irregularities, the Panka community has warned that they will not participate in the ritual in future.

Chief priest Ganesh Das and other representatives of the Panka community expressed their deep displeasure over the issue at a press conference. They said the SDM had issued passes to members of the community to visit the Muria Darbar. But at the last moment, the original names on the passes were crossed out, and a girl from another caste and a different priest were made to stand in their designated places to meet the President. The community leaders said the negligence and manipulation by the administration has led to constant disputes and clashes since the day of the rath parikrama. "The Panka community is deeply hurt by the incident as a centuries-old religious tradition has been tampered with," said a community leader.