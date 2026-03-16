ETV Bharat / state

Kabirdham Murder Case: Police Arrest Minor Boy After Nearly Two Months

Kabirdham: Cracking the high-profile murder case of Satyamdas Manikpuri in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham nearly two months ago, police have arrested a minor boy, who confessed to the crime. The intensive investigation spanned 56 days, involving technical analysis of thousands of mobile numbers and the examination of hundreds of hours of CCTV footage.

Police said the case dates back to January 17, when they received information about the discovery of a young man's body on a road behind the Lalpur Nursery under the jurisdiction of the Kawardha police station. Upon reaching the scene, they found that the young man's throat had been slit with a knife. The deceased was identified as Satyamdas Manikpuri (27), a resident of Ward No. 26, Ghothiya Road of Kawardha, who was a dance instructor at a private school in the Pandatarai area.

Given the gravity of the sensational case, special teams were constituted under the direction of Kabirdham superintendent of police (SP) Dharmendra Singh. During the course of the inquiry, the call records of approximately 50,000 mobile numbers underwent technical analysis, and footage from over 500 CCTV cameras was meticulously scrutinised. Furthermore, over 100 individuals, including acquaintances of the deceased and residents of the area, were questioned.

The SP said that as part of the technical investigation, the social media activities of those involved — including their presence on Instagram and other digital platforms — were thoroughly examined. "Following continuous investigation and technical analysis, police eventually zeroed in on a minor boy, who was subsequently apprehended after having confessed to the crime. During interrogation, the minor revealed that the deceased was addicted to unnatural sex and had been repeatedly making demands of him. It was for this reason that he murdered him," he added.